Tesla Cybertruck first delivery event: What we’re expecting

The Tesla Cybertruck unveiling is just a few hours away. Social media posts indicate that attendees are now gathering in Texas. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently made headlines after a fiery and controversial interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit, has been pretty quiet on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, the anticipation surrounding the Cybertruck is discernible. Quite impressively, Tesla has actually been able to keep pretty much every important detail about the Cybertruck a secret. Even the details of the vehicle’s unveiling event have been kept under wraps, with invites only including a general schedule for the occasion.

Elon Musk, however, has made it no secret that the Cybertruck’s delivery event is among Tesla’s most important. In his DealBook Summit interview, Musk went so far as to state that the Cybertruck launch would be the “biggest on Earth this year.” These statements definitely give the impression that the Cybertruck’s delivery event is an important occasion — one that could make Tesla into an event more notable company today.

Amidst all this excitement, we at Teslarati are expecting a number of highlights from the upcoming Cybertruck first delivery event. Here then are the top five things we are hoping to see in the Cybertruck launch.

Specs and more specs

Tesla has done a stellar job of keeping the Cybertruck’s specs under wraps. Despite the large number of Cybertruck sightings over the past months, practically no leaks about the all-electric pickup truck’s key information have been shared online. In the upcoming event, Tesla will most definitely share the specifications of the Cybertruck, from its range to its performance, special features, and accessories.

Steel Ball Test 2.0

The Tesla Cybertruck unveiling became meme-worthy partly due to the failed steel ball test conducted by CEO Elon Musk and Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen. The Cybertruck’s Armor Glass cracked when it was struck by the ball during the test, much to the shock of the audience and Musk himself. Tesla later clarified that the Cybertruck’s window was damaged by an earlier sledgehammer test, but the failed steel ball test was already immortalized in internet memes by then.

In a way, the Cybertruck’s steel ball test is unfinished business for Tesla and executives like Elon Musk. Thus, it would not be surprising if the EV maker conducts another steel ball test during the upcoming Cybertruck first delivery event. Hopefully, the test succeeds this time around.

Future Feature Teasers

Tesla is known for having industry-leading tech and features on its vehicles. The company is also known for announcing features that will be rolled out at a later date. This was the case with the Tesla Semi, whose Convoy Mode, which was announced in late 2017, is still yet to be released to consumers’ trucks today. Being Tesla’s newest and potentially most disruptive car to date, the Cybertruck will likely be announced with some notable features, some of which will also be released in the future.

Other Trim Details

When the Cybertruck was initially unveiled, Elon Musk noted that the all-electric pickup truck would come in three trims: a single-motor RWD version, a Dual Motor AWD variant, and a Tri-Motor AWD version. Elon Musk also hinted at a potential Quad-Motor variant later on, though details about the potential trim have been scarce. In the upcoming Cybertruck delivery event, Tesla would likely clarify the all-electric pickup truck’s final lineup, as well as each trim’s target release date.

Test Rides

Tesla held test rides with the Cybertruck when it was unveiled in late 2019. Considering that the vehicle is now ready for consumers, it would also not be surprising if Tesla offers test rides in the production Cybertruck for the first delivery event’s attendees. Test rides would likely be appreciated by the event’s attendees, as it would provide them with a firsthand experience with the all-electric pickup truck.

