Survey places Toyota Tacoma EV over Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck

A survey on the electric truck market from Autolist conducted from August 2023 to November 2023 revealed something very interesting. As per the survey’s respondents, a Toyota Tacoma EV is considered by consumers to be their preferred electric truck. This is quite interesting, considering that the Ford F-150 Lightning has been in the market for some time, and the Tesla Cybertruck is about to start its deliveries.

Autolist’s 2023 Electric Trucks Survey followed similar studies that were conducted in 2019, 2021, and 2022. In 2021 and 2022, the Ford F-150 Lightning took the study’s top spots, but this year, it was the still hypothetical Toyota Tacoma that became the most preferred electric pickup truck consumers. Corey Lydstone, founder and CEO of Autolist, noted that this is likely because the Lightning has lost some of its novelty.

“We would attribute some of this decline by the Ford to the fact that it’s less of a novelty for consumers these days. With more than a year of deliveries under its belt, the Lightning may not hold the same gee-whiz cache as the rest of the top-ranking models on our list, all of which have yet to launch,” Lydstone said.

Credit: Autolist

The still-hypothetical Toyota Tacoma EV proved very popular among the survey’s respondents. This was quite evident among existing truck owners and respondents who do not own pickups today. As per Autolist’s results, the Toyota Tacoma EV was preferred by 23% of existing truck owners and 28% of non-truck owners. The Ford F-150 Lightning was at second place, and the Tesla Cybertruck took fourth place. In third place was the Chevy Silverado EV.

Autolist noted that these results were quite surprising. “This surprised us because truck owners are a very loyal group. For Toyota to outrank Ford here means either truck owners have high hopes for the electric Tacoma or they’re underwhelmed by what they see in the current F-150 Lightning, possibly both,” Lydstone said.

Credit: Autolist

The Tesla Cybertruck performed very well among existing EV owners, with the all-electric pickup truck being preferred by 26% of the study’s respondents. Among non-EV owners, however, the Cybertruck was not that popular, with just 13% preferring the vehicle. In comparison, the Toyota Tacoma EV was preferred by 24% of existing EV owners. The Ford F-150 Lightning was preferred by only 13% of existing EV owners.

Survey places Toyota Tacoma EV over Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck