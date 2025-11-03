Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck fleet takes over at SpaceX’s Starbase
Tesla Cybertrucks have taken over at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, as hundreds of the all-electric pickup trucks were spotted late last week rounding out a massive fleet of vehicles.
The Cybertruck fleet is geared toward replacing gas vehicles that are used at Starbase for everyday operations. The only surprise about this is that it was not done sooner:
Deliveries have been going on for a few weeks, as Cybertrucks have made their way across the state of Texas from Austin to Starbase so they could be included in SpaceX’s fleet of vehicles at the facility.
Interestingly, the Cybertruck uses the same exterior, a stainless steel alloy, as SpaceX rockets. This synergy between the two companies and their very different products shows a very unified mentality between Musk companies.
However, there are some other perspectives to consider as SpaceX is utilizing such a massive fleet of Cybertrucks. Some media outlets (unsurprisingly) are seeing this as a move of weakness by both Tesla and SpaceX, as the aerospace company is, in a sense, “bailing out” lagging sales for the all-electric pickup.
It’s no secret that Tesla has struggled with the Cybertruck this year, and deliveries have been underwhelming in the sense that the company was anticipating between 1 million and 2 million orders for the vehicle before it was widely produced.
A lot of things changed with the Cybertruck between its 2019 unveiling and 2023 initial deliveries, most notably, price.
The price of the Cybertruck swelled significantly and priced out many of those who had pre-ordered it. Some have weighed the option of whether this purchase was a way to get rid of sitting inventory.
However, it seems more logical to consider the fact that SpaceX was likely always going to transition to Teslas for its fleet, especially at Starship, at some point.
It doesn’t seem out of the question that one Musk company would utilize another Musk company’s products, especially considering the Cybertruck has been teased as the vehicle that would be present on Mars.
FIRST LOOK: Tesla Cybertruck police cruiser interior
The first look at the Tesla Cybertruck police cruisers for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has been going around as the city begins to add them to its active fleet.
The LVMPD released a new video of the police cruisers that were donated by billionaires Ben and Felicia Horowitz, showing their design, as well as the first look at the front of the vehicle where police will sit, as well as the back where the criminals will think about their actions.
Sheriff Kevin McMahill commented on the addition of the Cybertrucks to the fleet, which includes recognition of their symbolism regarding the mission of the Department itself:
“These represent something bigger than a police vehicle. They represent innovation and our continued commitment to serve this community with the best tools available — safely, efficiently, and responsibly. They can handle everything from Fremont Street to Red Rock Canyon.”
The LVMPD had the Cybertrucks primed for law enforcement use by Upfit Tesla, a division of Unplugged Performance, the unequivocal leader in performance upgrades for Teslas.
The first look at the interior of the police cruisers is awesome to see, especially as it shows the Cybertruck’s ability to cater to every and any application for personal or professional use.
The front of the Cybertruck police vehicle shows an interior fully outfitted for a shift in Las Vegas. A laptop is mounted next to the center touchscreen, and siren and light controls are located in the center for easy access for officers:
The rear of the cruiser is plain and fitted with plastic seats, typical for the transportation of criminals and suspects, as well as a partition that appears to be made of ballistic glass, helping to protect officers from those they have arrested. It is also reinforced with steel and foam lines the top of the partition:
The fleet was donated shortly after a Cybertruck exploded at the front entrance of Trump Tower in Las Vegas in January. While the person inside lost their life, the Cybertruck’s ability to muffle most of the blast and keep damage relatively limited to the building impressed many.
Tesla gives big hint that it will build Cyber SUV, smaller Cybertruck
“Those are definitely things we’ve considered. Wait & see is probably the best way I can answer that. We’re working on so many innovative & fun things.”
Tesla appears to have given a significant hint that it plans to build two highly anticipated and requested vehicles: the Cyber SUV and a smaller Cybertruck. This potentially indicates that two new cars could be added to the lineup soon.
For some time, Tesla fans have been requesting two things: a true SUV and a more compact Cybertruck. The SUV has been on the minds of fans and owners for some time, as Tesla does not currently build a full-size SUV that competes with vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Expedition.
Tesla’s longer Model Y did not scale back requests for this vehicle type from fans
Meanwhile, the compact and smaller Cybertruck has been teased for years, especially since the all-electric pickup seems to be a viable option for international markets; however, its size does not seem ideal for the tight roadways in other regions.
Lately, there have been more hints than ever that Tesla is finally considering these two vehicles. It’s all but confirmed, but Tesla has always left breadcrumbs for fans to find and speculate over.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen said that the company has considered these two vehicles for its lineup, but he would not give a definitive “yes” or “no” regarding their development:
“Those are definitely things we’ve considered. Wait & see is probably the best way I can answer that. We’re working on so many innovative & fun things.”
Recently, the speculation regarding the Cyber SUV has been well-fueled, as a recent promotional video Tesla released seemed to show a mock-up design hiding in plain sight:
Interestingly, Tesla said in a regulatory filing early this year that it would not adopt the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton for new vehicles. However, it could still launch a design inspired by the Cybertruck, but using different materials.
Very, very interesting observation here.
Tesla said in its Q4 Shareholder Deck that it would not utilize the Stainless Steel Exoskeleton in future vehicles.
Fans have been calling for a full-size SUV in the Tesla lineup.
As far as the more compact Cybertruck design, this would enable fans in Europe and Asia to purchase the all-electric pickup.
There have been concerns from a regulatory perspective in some countries outside of North America, as the sheer size and sharp edges have caused some concern for other governments:
Tesla Cybertruck gets pushback in Europe, increasing need for ‘international’ version
However, back in 2019, just after the Cybertruck’s unveiling, CEO Elon Musk admitted that there was a place for a smaller version.
Tesla launches Cybertruck orders in a new market with a catch
Tesla is launching Cybertruck orders in a new market, but there’s a bit of a catch.
The Cybertruck was launched in the Middle East earlier this year, as Tesla launched the ability to place a reservation for the all-electric pickup in the United Arab Emirates. It would be the first market outside of North America that would have the ability to place an order for the Cybertruck.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
Other markets where the vehicle has been widely requested, like Europe and Asia, have still not approved the vehicle to be sold to the public, mostly because of size and design restrictions.
However, in the UAE, Tesla is opening up the ability for those who placed reservations for the vehicle to finally put in their order. The Order Configurator is only available to those who have already placed a reservation; it is not yet available to the public.
Tesla said it would open up the public online configurator across the Middle East in the coming weeks:
If you’re in the UAE and you have a Cybertruck reservation, you can now order your new truck
The UAE is not the only country that will have access to the Cybertruck, as fans in other Middle Eastern countries will also be able to place orders soon. Tesla announced back in April that Saudi Arabia and Qatar would also have Cybertruck deliveries.
These vehicles will be built at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas plant just outside of Austin, as Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai, two factories located in the same hemisphere as the Middle East, do not have established lines for Cybertruck production.
As for the other markets, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company could develop a smaller Cybertruck for those markets, as he admitted that in the long term, it likely made sense to build a more compact version for regions where roads are traditionally tighter.
Elon Musk hints at smaller Tesla Cybertruck version down the road
There has been no evidence of Tesla developing this more compact version, but it could eventually happen.
