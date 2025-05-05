SpaceX’s Starbase has officially become a city following a decisive vote over the weekend. Starbase City officials seeks to increase SpaceX launches from five to 25 annually.

On Saturday, eligible residents—mostly SpaceX employees—voted 212 to 6 to incorporate a 1.6-square-mile patch of Cameron County, Texas, as the municipality of Starbase, according to results published by the county.

Starbase serves as the launch site for SpaceX’s rocket program, which holds contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense to return astronauts to the moon and eventually reach Mars. The new Starbase city is led by Mayor Bobby Peden, SpaceX’s vice president of Texas test and launch operations. Starbase City also has two commissioners with ties to SpaceX, who will oversee planning, taxation, and local governance. Starbase’s new Type C city status allows a property tax of up to 1.5%, per the Texas Municipal League. Musk sets a date for Starship trip to Mars with Optimus on board

Since SpaceX began acquiring land in 2012, Starbase has transformed from a sparsely populated area into a hub with company housing, facilities, a road named Memes Street, and even a giant bust of Elon Musk. The company’s investment has earned support from local officials for boosting jobs, but creating a company town has sparked some debate.

Proposed Texas legislation could grant Starbase’s government officials the authority to close a local highway and restrict access to Boca Chica Beach and State Park during launches. The proposal was opposed by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., who argues that beach access should remain under the control of Cameron County.

Advertisement

SpaceX is also seeking federal approval to increase annual launches from five to 25, with officials arguing that city-controlled beach closures would streamline operations.

“We need the ability to grow Starbase as a community,” wrote Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders in a 2024 letter to local officials. Lueders noted that SpaceX already manages roads, utilities, schooling, and medical care. Critics warn that shifting authority to Starbase could limit public access to recreational areas.

As Starbase takes shape, its galactic identity underscores SpaceX’s bold vision. Yet, the balance between company control and public access remains a point of contention, with implications for South Texas and beyond.