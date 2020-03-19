Hey Tesla, Oklahoma has a Big F*cking Field for the Cybertruck Gigafactory (in case you didn't hear)

There are a variety of effective ways to get Elon Musk’s attention. Tweeting is one, sharing memes is another. Tulsa, OK, which is pitching itself as an ideal site for Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory, has decided to dig deep into its creative bones, coming up with a full-on meme assault explaining why the city is perfect for the all-electric pickup’s production.

Recently, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is looking for an idea location at the center of the United States where the Cybertruck could be built. Musk noted that the facility will be producing the all-electric pickup, and perhaps the Model Y as well. Several states have expressed interest for a Giga Cybertruck. But with so many areas vying for the facility, Tulsa, OK, appears to have gone the road less taken.

me wfh today pic.twitter.com/KUrKeL3Waq — Big Fucking Field in Tulsa, OK (@BigFuckingField) March 18, 2020

Introduced as the Big F*cking Field (or BFF, for short), Tulsa’s potential Cybertruck Gigafactory has several features that make it ideal for Tesla. Each of these characteristics was highlighted by the city, with each point being accented by some masterfully-selected memes.

In the BFF’s specs alone, Musk will not only see information about the site’s size (1500 acres) or its infrastructure (includes water lines and roads, among others); the CEO will also get specific measurements of the location’s distance to Mars (150.2 million miles), or the SEC headquarters (1053 miles) for that matter.

wanna hear a joke?



…any serious consideration of #nashville or #atlanta — Big Fucking Field in Tulsa, OK (@BigFuckingField) March 18, 2020

The rest of Tulsa’s page for the Big F*cking Field follows much of the same format, especially with regards to its “Google Reviews” and its “Mode Preview.” Musk, being a bonafide meme lord and a huge fan of snarky humor, will likely have a chuckle when he scrolls through the BFF’s page. The Tesla CEO would certainly appreciate the $100 refundable deposit for the 1500-acre land, if any.

But all jokes and memes aside, Tulsa, OK did highlight that if Tesla were to build its Cybertruck Gigafactory in the city, it would move very fast to get the project going. It was even noted that the process will be moving very fast, like “Plaid powertrain” fast. This could very well be a key selling point for the BFF, as Tesla intends to start production of the Cybertruck next year.

well bless his little 100-acre heart https://t.co/9DWGZMWOuX — Big Fucking Field in Tulsa, OK (@BigFuckingField) March 17, 2020

Tulsa, OK’s BFF actually has a dedicated Twitter account, and it’s just as sassy as its main website. Over the past few days, the team behind the BFF account has spent its time interacting with members of the social media platform, while trading jabs and memes with commenters (and poking fun at other cities in the United States that are also potential sites of the Cybertruck Gigafactory).

Overall, we have to say that Tulsa, OK’s pitch is very bold. One can even say it’s genius, and it may very well attract the interest of the Tesla CEO.

Those interested to check out Tulsa, OK’s Big F*cking Field could click here.