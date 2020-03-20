Tesla to suspend production at Fremont and Buffalo factory beginning March 24

Tesla will temporarily suspend production at its factory in Fremont, California and Buffalo, New York beginning on March 24 in response to local “shelter in place” mandates to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said the company on Thursday.
The company notes that operations at its Nevada factory, along with its other facilities including its service and Supercharger network will remain operational.
The update comes a day after Tesla announced that it would be temporarily reducing its workforce by 75% at its US auto factory and continue to support essential business functions to comply with “shutdown” orders in the San Francisco Bay area, where it operates. The company noted in an email sent to employees on Wednesday that it was awaiting a final word from the City, County, State and, Federal Government on the status of their operations and would continue to operate with essential employees.
Today’s update reinforces the company’s goal to comply with local mandates. “In the past few days, we have met with local, state and federal officials. We have followed and are continuing to follow all legal directions and safety guidelines with respect to the operations of our facilities, and have honored the Federal Government’s direction to continue operating,” said Tesla in an Operational Update letter to investors. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers.”
Despite the temporary halt in production, Tesla maintains its position to be able to “successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty”, citing a strong cash position that’s also helped by its recent multi-billion-dollar capital raise.
“Our cash position at the end of Q4 2019 was $6.3B before our recent $2.3B capital raise. We believe this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty. At the end of Q4 2019, we had available credit lines worth approximately $3B including working capital lines for all regions as well as financing for the expansion of our Shanghai factory,” said Tesla.
The update by Tesla is aligned with Wall St. predictions that any setbacks as a result of the coronavirus will likely have very little impact on Tesla’s long-term outlook, considering the company’s liquidity with $8 billion in cash.
We’ve provided Tesla’s entire Operational Update communication below:
Tesla Operational Update
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the past few days, we have met with local, state and federal officials. We have followed and are continuing to follow all legal directions and safety guidelines with respect to the operations of our facilities, and have honored the Federal Government’s direction to continue operating. Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers.
As such, we have decided to temporarily suspend production at our factory in Fremont, from end of day March 23, which will allow an orderly shutdown. Basic operations will continue in order to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities. Our factory in New York will temporarily suspend production as well, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. Operations of our others facilities will continue, including Nevada and our service and Supercharging network.
In many locations, we are in the process of implementing “touchless deliveries” so customers can continue to take delivery of their vehicle in a seamless and safe way. Due to the unique over-the-air connectivity of our vehicles, customers are able to unlock their new cars at a delivery parking lot via the Tesla App, sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in their car, and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving. This method provides additional convenience and comfort.
Our cash position at the end of Q4 2019 was $6.3B before our recent $2.3B capital raise. We believe this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty. At the end of Q4 2019, we had available credit lines worth approximately $3B including working capital lines for all regions as well as financing for the expansion of our Shanghai factory.
