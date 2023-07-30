Tesla owners hold stunning Cybertruck-inspired light show

By

When numerous Tesla owners come together for an event like the 2023 Tesla Takeover, special things are bond to happen. The event’s opening alone was one for the books, as it featured a massive Cybertruck-inspired synchronized light show.

Aerial images and footage of the performance show that several of the participating Teslas were able to position themselves in such a way that they really resembled the outline of the Cybertruck. While the drone footage did not have audio, the 2023 Tesla Takeover’s page at Eventbrite indicates that the light show will be synchronized to “The Final Countdown.”

Is this the biggest Tesla light show ever? 👀 Tesla Takeover is starting off with an epic Cybertruck outline show pic.twitter.com/X8xVNmARU7 — Billy (@billykyle) July 29, 2023

The Tesla Takeover is an event that’s designed to bring electric vehicle owners together. This is the third year for the event, and about 2,300 attendees are expected to visit, far more than the 1,300 or so visitors from last year. The event is happening at the Madonna Inn, which is quite popular with Tesla owners in the area.

The 2023 Tesla Takeover is not only for adults. The event’s page notes that there will also be several events and attractions that are specifically geared toward kids, such as bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, face painting, and balloon artists. It should also be noted that while the majority of the vehicles in the event will be Teslas, other electric cars are welcome as well.,

In fact, other electric vehicles such as Aptera, Rivian, Porsche, and Lucid were also expected for the event. In a comment, Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley President and longtime EV advocate John Stringer noted that the 2023 Tesla Takeover seems to be the biggest yet.

“It’s just the passion for Tesla when you drive these amazing vehicles, it really does change the way you look at what a car should be. But the Tesla community is very unique and different. I mean, people literally are coming to this event from all over the world,” Stringer said.

