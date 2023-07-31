Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ sighting hints at front bumper upgrades

By

A recent sighting of a Tesla Model 3 Project Highland edition teases upgrades for the sedan’s front bumper.

Tech content creator Colin W. From the Bay Area recently spotted a Tesla Model 3 Highland edition. He saw the upgraded Model 3 sedan cruise through Palo Alto, California. Colin shared pictures of the Tesla Model 3 through his X account @Y2KColin and asked his followers if they spotted any changes.

Most of the pictures the tech content creator collected showed a Model 3 with the front and back bumper covered. The photos hint that Tesla changed or upgraded the Highland Model 3’s front and back, keeping most of the all-electric sedan’s body the same.

The front bumper of the Model 3 drew the most attention. The Tesla Model 3 Highland edition looks a little longer in the nose or front bumper compared to the version currently out on the market.

There also seems to be a camera at the tip of the Model 3’s nose, similar to the Cybertruck. The new camera placement hints that the Model 3 Highland is fully equipped for Tesla Vision and no longer has ultrasonic sensors. The new Model 3 will likely be equipped with Tesla’s Hardware 4.0.

The Tesla Model 3 Project Highland unit was spotted in winter testing in New Zealand earlier this month. The electric sedan is going the rest of Tesla’s S3XY lineup at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground (SHPG) in New Zealand. The Model 3 Highland vehicle was covered in black at the time, making any changes indiscernible.

Tesla is expected to start production on Project Highland units soon. During the company’s Q2 2023 earnings call, Tesla executives noted that factory upgrades might affect its production during the third quarter.

“We continue to target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year. Although, we expect that Q3 production will be a little bit down because we’ve got summer shutdowns — for a lot of factory upgrades. So, just probably a slight decrease in production in Q3 for sort of global factory upgrades,” said Elon Musk.

