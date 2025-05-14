Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles escort Trump motorcade in Qatar
The two Cybertrucks stood out in the motorcade, thanks to their iconic light bar and their imposing presence.
Two Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles accompanied United States President Donald Trump’s motorcade during his visit to Doha, Qatar’s capital, on Wednesday.
The two Tesla Cybertrucks stood out in the motorcade, thanks to their iconic light bar and their imposing presence.
Trump’s Qatar Visit
Qatar is the second of three Middle Eastern countries expected to be visited by Trump this week. So far, Trump has been received warmly, with Qatar providing Air Force One with an eight-fighter jet escort. Saudi Arabia, which hosted Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this week, also provided Air Force One with a six-fighter jet escort.
Qatar seemed determined to roll out the red carpet for the U.S. President, as hinted at by the curated police escort for Trump’s motorcade to the Amiri Diwan in Doha. Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed excited to see his vehicles being used in the Middle Eastern country, writing “Cybertrucks escorting @POTUS!” on X.
Cybertrucks Police Vehicles in Qatar
Qatar seems to have a soft spot for the Cybertruck, even before Trump’s visit. In late December, social media posts from the country suggested that two Cybertrucks are being used as part of the Internal Security Force’s (Lekhwiya) patrol fleet. The futuristic all-electric pickup trucks have also been spotted in several other areas of the country.
The Qatar Ministry of Interior also posted a video featuring veteran Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer, who noted that UP.FIT will be providing modified Cybertrucks for the country. As could be seen in the video, Unplugged Performance and the Ministry of Interior have signed a Letter of Intent to pave the way for UP.FIT Cybertrucks to be made for Qatar.
Cybertruck
Tesla unveils new Cybertruck configuration, but not in the U.S. (yet)
Tesla’s Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has arrived, but not in the U.S. quite yet.
Tesla has officially unveiled a new configuration of the Cybertruck with a new Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive trim, but it is not yet available in the United States.
Instead, Tesla is advertising the vehicle on its website in Saudi Arabia, a market where it launched deliveries for the first time today, April 10.
🚨 Tesla unveils Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive Cybertruck. It is currently being offered in the Saudi Arabian market.
There is no listed price as of yet. pic.twitter.com/aDDgDEIEQt
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 10, 2025
Tesla has always planned to launch this configuration of the Cybertruck, as in November 2019, at the vehicle’s unveiling event, it was the most affordable and most accessible trim, priced at just $39,990.
However, Tesla did not launch it right away, instead focusing on the All-Wheel-Drive trim levels that appeared to be in higher demand. Now, it is gearing up for its launch as planned for late 2025, but it is limiting orders to the Middle East, at least for now.
Specs
The specs of the new Tesla Cybertruck trim are as follows:
- Range – 350 miles/563 kilometers
- Acceleration – 6.6 seconds 0-100 km/h
- Top Speed – 180 kmh/111 MPH
- No adjustable air suspension
- No rear touchscreen
- Price not listed
U.S. Launch
While Tesla has not listed this specific trim of the Cybertruck in North America yet, it is likely that the company will launch it in the United States later this year.
Tesla has said that this trim level would be available in the U.S. in late 2025, and we would imagine that is still the plan. The reasoning for launching it in the Middle East before it heads to the U.S. is unknown, but it could have something to do with regulatory processes, specifically the EPA and its approval processes.
In the broader scope of things, launching this Cybertruck version in the U.S. could help to improve Tesla’s delivery figures for years to come after its launch.
Many people have been hoping for Tesla to launch a Cybertruck that is more affordable, and it could be a big reason the pickup has not been a bigger seller (despite being the best-selling EV pickup on the market).
This could be the key to unlocking more demand for the Cybertruck, especially in the U.S.
Cybertruck
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
The Tesla Cybertruck is headed to a new market outside of North America.
Tesla has confirmed that it will officially launch Cybertruck deliveries outside of the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time later this year.
It will be the first time the Cybertruck officially launches outside of North America, and will land in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar in late 2025.
🚨 Tesla has confirmed that the Cybertruck will OFFICIALLY make its way out of North America in late 2025 as it is launching deliveries in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar! pic.twitter.com/ghOhOowF3I
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 10, 2025
Tesla launched deliveries in Saudi Arabia for the first time today, bringing its cars to the Middle East and launching a new market of availability.
With the big money available in the region, Tesla is surely positioned well, especially as the Cybertruck continues to be a vehicle that celebrities have flocked toward since deliveries began in late 2023.
Tesla will likely be shipping these vehicles from Gigafactory Texas to the Middle East, as both Giga Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai have not established Cybertruck production lines. It will be interesting to see how soon Tesla can iron out this logistics process and whether it can stick to this timeline.
After the launch of the Cybertruck, many wondered when Tesla would launch it in a market outside of North America. Many speculated whether the company would follow through on the smaller version of the all-electric pickup that CEO Elon Musk hinted toward a few years ago.
Elon Musk hints at smaller Tesla Cybertruck version down the road
However, that smaller design is likely not needed for the roads of Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries. Tesla truly considered that abbreviated version for Europe and Asia, where streets and homes are more compact.
Tesla Cybertruck police vehicles escort Trump motorcade in Qatar
Elon Musk teases underrated Cybercab and Optimus business
Tesla recruits data collection operators for Optimus bot development
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion
-
News6 days ago
Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender gets canceled
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk is now a remote DOGE worker: White House Chief of Staff
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla hired over 1,000 factory workers for its Semi program in NV: report
-
News2 weeks ago
Robots like Tesla Optimus are a $5 trillion opportunity: analyst
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans
-
News2 weeks ago
Big Tesla win? Sec Lutnick says cars with 85% domestic content will face zero tariffs
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla Vehicle Safety Report shows Autopilot is 10x better than humans