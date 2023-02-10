Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as production nears

By

Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as the vehicle heads for initial production later this Summer. In its most recent spotting, the all-electric pickup is looking more compact than ever and is sporting a massive windshield wiper.

The Cybertruck’s most recent sighting was spotted by a member of the vehicle’s fan group on Facebook and shared on Twitter.

It appears this Cybertruck is more compact than previous designs, but it also looks like the overall dimensions are being manipulated by the camera angle. While unconfirmed if this was the same Cybertruck spotted in early February in Palo Alto, it does appear to have the same side mirror design, and it also looks to be somewhat weathered.

NEW CYBERTRUCK SIGHTING! So much to take in here.. hmmm pic.twitter.com/SMpD1FzZRA — Greg (@greggertruck) February 9, 2023

The massive front wiper on this Cybertruck spans the entire height of the windshield, and it appears to be similar to the design that CEO Elon Musk confirmed wouldn’t be included on the final production model. However, it is interesting to note that Tesla has continued to perform what appears to be routine testing of the pickup on public roads before production begins later this Summer.

Musk confirmed in December 2021 that the massive wiper design would not be what Tesla would goes for in the final production design. Citing it as “what troubles him most,” Tesla Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen recently stated the company has landed on a final design for the Cybertruck. However, it might be reasonable to suggest that what is being spotted recently is not what Tesla will bring to production at Gigafactory Texas later this year.

Musk said that the production beta version of the Cybertruck was “incredible” a few weeks ago, which makes most of us speculate that the final design is probably solid. However, since the vehicle was unveiled in 2019, Tesla has only hinted and teased what the final production version will look like. Musk has stated it will be roughly 3 percent smaller than what Tesla unveiled in Hawthorne nearly two three-and-a-half years ago.

Volume production is not slated to begin until 2024. However, limited production models are set to roll out of Giga Texas sometime this Summer.

