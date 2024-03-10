Tesla Cybertruck and Solar Roof come with this $12 million luxury estate

By

A luxury estate that’s currently under construction just outside of Lake Tahoe has gone to market, offering a Tesla Cybertruck with the purchase of the more than $12 million property.

The mansion property is located in the Clear Creek Tahoe gated golf community in Carson City, Nevada, and is being sold by developer Whisper Homes. The development is listed for $12.75 million, and it not only includes a Cybertruck, but also a Tesla solar roof and a Powerwall battery system, according to a report from SF Gate on Saturday.

“It’s a natural fit,” said Mike Dunn, real estate agent, about the Cybertruck’s inclusion with the property.

While the company’s listing for the Lot 108 property doesn’t show the Cybertruck, instead depicting a Tesla Model S in the driveway, one photo shared with SF Gate does show a render of the electric pickup. The property, which is still being built, features 7,142 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, along with a pool and more.

It’s also not clear what configuration of the Cybertruck is being offered, and Whisper Homes has not yet responded to Teslarati‘s request for clarification as of writing.

You can see some image renderings from the listing below, or view the full listing here.

The home also includes an elevator, a huge primary suite sporting its own porch and office, a six-car garage, and additional bedrooms and other rooms that can be used for a home theater, a gym or other entertainment options. While the house isn’t set to be completed until 2025, Dunn says putting the property up now will let buyers make last-minute calls about finishes, fixtures and overall design choices made on the house.

The site is also the first estate in the Clear Creek neighborhood with an in-ground swimming pool.

“There’s definitely a trend post-COVID in the resort communities for entertainment and family gatherings,” Dunn said. “This home was designed to embrace that. It’s a resort within a resort.”

While the Tesla Cybertruck has been re-sold by a brave few in recent weeks, this is the first we’ve seen of it being sold with a property. One flipped Cybertruck model went on sale last week for $289,999, as listed by a Porsche dealership in Florida. Despite this, sales of the Cybertruck from Tesla include a no-resale agreement, in which buyers agree to avoid selling the electric pickup within a year of ownership, or else they may be subject to a fine of $50,000 or more.

