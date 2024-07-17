By

A recent report from China has suggested that Tesla is planning to start the mass production of the complete version of its long-awaited and highly-anticipated 4680 battery, which was initially unveiled in September 2020 during Battery Day. The complete version of the 4680 cells will reportedly be produced using Tesla’s dry electrode process.

Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, Chinese publication LatePost noted that Tesla is planning to mass produce and install 4680 cells with dry electrodes to consumer vehicles before the end of the year. As per the publication, this upcoming version of the 4680 cell would be the battery’s complete iteration.

LatePost‘s sources claimed that the 4680 cells in the Cybertruck today feature a lower-cost negative electrode and a more costly positive electrode. This is reportedly because the negative electrode in the Cybertruck’s current 4680 cells is produced using Tesla’s dry electrode process, but the batteries’ positive electrode is purchased from suppliers like LG and thus produced using more conventional wet electrode processes.

테슬라, 4680 배터리 "완성형" 개발 마지막 승부수



요약:

1. 테슬라는 올해 말까지 완전 건식 전극 방식의 4680 배터리 양산을 계획하고 있습니다. 이는 4680 배터리의 "완성형" 버전이 될 것입니다.



2. 현재 테슬라의 4680 배터리는 음극만 건식 전극을 사용하고 있으며, 양극는 여전히 전통적인… https://t.co/t4CBOK5jyw pic.twitter.com/Pp6TZjfqNc — Oh Hahm Ma *⃣ (@ohmahahm) July 17, 2024

The dry-process positive electrode is reportedly the most difficult part of the 4680 batteries for now, LatePost noted. The positive electrode is also the component that reportedly has the highest cost share in the batteries themselves for now, exceeding 35% of the cells’ overall cost.

Tesla has reportedly finalized the design of the 4680 cells’ dry-process positive electrode, which is a notable step towards the mass production of the batteries’. One of the publication’s sources, who is reportedly a Tesla insider, noted that mastering dry electrode processes could give Tesla some serious momentum. “Once dry electrodes are developed, they can change Tesla,” LatePost‘s source claimed.

Tesla already uses 4680 cells for the Cybertruck, though the output of the batteries for now is reportedly enough for just about 1,000 units of the all-electric pickup truck per week. The Tesla Cybertruck will reportedly be the recipient of the complete version of the 4680 battery cell as well. Once the output of the 4680 cells are optimized, it would not be surprising if the dry electrode batteries also get rolled out to the company’s other vehicles.

