Flipped Tesla Cybertruck now on sale again for $289,999

The Tesla Cybertruck that was recently sold at auction for $244,000 has now gone on sale again, this time through a Florida dealership trying to get $289,999 out of it.

Porsche South Orlando purchased the Cybertruck on Manheim Auction for $244,000 last week, despite a no-resale policy from Tesla. Now the dealership is re-selling the vehicle once again, as listed for $289,999 on its website. The Cybertruck’s VIN matches the unit sold on the Manheim Auction a few days ago.

This is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive edition of the vehicle, and both this configuration and the Cyberbeast are in limited quantities while Tesla continues to ramp up production.

At the time of writing, neither Porsche nor parent company Volkswagen have responded to Teslarati’s requests for comment.

In the original seller agreement, Tesla says that Cybertruck buyers must agree to avoid selling the vehicle within the first year of its delivery date, or they could face a penalty of “$50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.”

Despite the agreement, this particular Cybertruck has been in a series of transactions since its initial delivery, and it’s not clear how or if Tesla will be able to enforce the rule. However, the automaker does say it can refuse to sell violators Tesla vehicles in the future, and some suggest that there are other actions the company could take to enforce the measure.

You can see the full no-resale agreement below.

The Tesla Cybertruck is currently limited in quantity, as many reservation holders await their own deliveries of the vehicle. Tesla produces the Cybertruck at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and the company has estimated that it will take 12 to 18 months from inital deliveries to ramp up to volume production.

Still, a handful of owners have been able to receive their Cybertruck units in the past few months after the late November delivery event, and reservation holders with enough referral credits can jump the line and get theirs sooner.

