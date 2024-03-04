Tesla Cybertruck becomes victim of valet mishap in Los Angeles

By

A Tesla Cybertruck became the victim of a valet mishap at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, it appears that a Cybertruck was crashed up and over a ledge by valet at the hotel in Beverly Hills, and according to a friend of the owner, the employee was simply pulling the all-electric pickup around to its owner:

“The Beverly Hills hotel valet just crashed my friend’s brand new Cybertruck outside pulling it around!! Can you help out in getting another??” a Tweet on X said, showing the accident:

@elonmusk the beverly hills hotel valet just crashed my friends brand new cybertruck outside pulling it around!! Can you help out in getting another?? pic.twitter.com/aEHIk2iudq — J$LATT (@jackdidthatt) March 4, 2024

The strong and robust Cybertruck is one of the most capable vehicles on the market if you consider what Tesla wanted when it was engineered: a truck fit for an apocalypse.

This does not mean that it is capable of fending off any sort of damage and driving it into a ledge will certainly do some damage to the vehicle.

Another angle of the accident is shown here:

Tesla does have a Valet Mode that helps eliminate the possibility of this type of accident occurring. However, it is not foolproof, and unfortunately, these things can happen.

Valet Mode gives owners the opportunity to limit peak power and place a 70 MPH limit on the vehicle. It is a great way to prevent potentially irresponsible Valet drivers from being in accidents, but it is not a perfect solution.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time someone’s Tesla has been involved in an accident when it is being driven by a Valet or even another person who needs to move the car. We reported on a Model S Plaid being totaled when a Tesla Service employee was about to perform work on it at a Service Center in Texas in 2022.

