Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ brings EV charging closer to gas station stops than ever before

By

The Tesla Model 3 “Highland” is bringing electric vehicle drivers closer than ever to gas station stops in terms of duration, according to recent analysts from independent automotive research firm AMCI.

AMCI Testing has been preparing an analysis of electric vehicles with fast-charging capabilities and attempting to determine which models charge the quickest. The testing is being called “MP6,” named after the duration of a typical gas station stop, which is six minutes.

“Effectively, MP6 assumes consumers should not need to alter their long-standing fueling habits—nor the amount of time they are willing to dedicate to enroute fueling,” AMCI writes. “MP6 clearly shows how many miles of range each EV can add within this essential and expected 6-minute window.”

In past tests, the Toyota bZ4X placed first in the analysis. However, this year’s testing showed a new vehicle on top: the Model 3 Highland.

During analysis, the Tesla Model 3 Highland doubled the performance of the bZ4X’s from past years.

AMCI said that one of the main drivers behind the Model 3’s strong performance was “the brief time between vehicle connection and maximum current delivery on its native Supercharger network—achieving a maximum rate as high as 174 kW within the first minute.”

Tesla scored a 60.5 MP6 score, while the bZ4X scored just 35.0 MP6, which was good enough for second place. The full results are as follows:

Tesla Model 3 Highland – 60.5 MP6 Toyota bZ4X – 35.0 MP6 Ford Mustang Mach-E – 32.5 MP6 Mercedes-Benz EQE – 31.5 MP6 Hyundai IONIQ 5 – 28.0 MP6 Kia EV6GT – 23.0 MP6 Ford F-150 Lightning – 22.0 MP6 Rivian R1S – 20.5 MP6

All testing was performed with the Tesla Supercharger and “Magic Dock,” which brings the Director of AMCI Testing, Guy Mangiamele, to an interesting point:

“It will be interesting to see what happens to Tesla’s performance when we turn the tables and test the Model 3 on a non-Tesla network.”

However, Mangiamele said there are also major advantages to having a charging network that aligns with the vehicles themselves, and it gives those companies a clear advantage. Unfortunately, Tesla is the only EV maker with an expansive charging network.

“Although we have seen significant differences in the MP6 results between previously tested competitors, the 2024 Model 3 shows just what a manufacturer can do when they control both the vehicle and the charger’s protocol,” Mangiamele said. “It’s also important to note that this performance was achieved on Tesla’s lowest-priced vehicle, and with a battery chemistry likely less favorable to fast charging than other Tesla models or non-Tesla competitors.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ brings EV charging closer to gas station stops than ever before