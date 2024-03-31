Tesla Cybertruck compared with painted Teslas in quick heat test

By

The Tesla Cybertruck attracts an equal amount of supporters and critics, with the latter group seemingly determined to prove that the stainless steel all-electric pickup truck is weak, useless, and dangerous. Critics, for one, have argued that the Cybertruck’s steel body could get dangerously hot under the Sun — but as per a recent test by a Tesla owner, this is not necessarily the case.

In a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club, a Tesla owner who goes by the username Stuck4ger shared a particularly interesting story. As per the Model Y owner, he happened to encounter a Cybertruck that was out in the Sun at the Merritt Island, FL Service Center. He touched the Cybertruck’s hood and he found it hot, but when he put his hands on the hood of a Model S parked next to the steel pickup, the all-electric sedan seemed hotter to the touch.

Fortunately, the Model Y owner had an IR temperature sensor, which he decided to use on the Cybertruck, as well as several Teslas that were nearby. The other Teslas that were tested by the EV owner were painted black, midnight silver metallic, and white. The results of the short, informal test were quite surprising, to say the least.

There’s been some discussions about how “dangerously” hot Cybertruck’s stainless steel will get in the Sun.



A Cybertruck owner club member put this myth to bed. Here are the results from cars parked in the same angle as the sun:



Cybertruck Stainless: 106°F

Solid Black: 144°F… pic.twitter.com/tplL1efIVx — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) March 29, 2024

As per the Tesla owner’s findings, the Cybertruck with its steel panels registered a temperature of 106.1 F (41.17 C). In comparison, the white-painted Tesla registered a temperature of 107.3 F (41.83 C), and the midnight silver metallic Tesla registered a temperature of 140.0 F (60 C). Unsurprisingly enough, the hottest vehicle in the simple test was the black-painted Tesla, which registered a temperature of 144.6 F (62.56 C).

The quick IR temperature sensor test showed that the Cybertruck could have a similar temperature as a white-painted Tesla under the Sun. That bodes well for the all-electric pickup truck, especially since the vehicle would likely find itself exposed to the Sun more often than its stablemates. The Cybertruck, after all, will likely be parked in the driveway more often due to its size, or it may be exposed to the elements during camping trips.

All vehicles tend to get very hot if they are left under the Sun, and the Cybertruck is no exception. Fortunately for the vehicle, it would appear that Tesla’s material of choice for the all-electric pickup truck is pretty safe, at least with regards to how it handles heat.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Cybertruck compared with painted Teslas in quick heat test