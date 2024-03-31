Tesla submerges Powerwall 3 in water amidst larger advertising efforts

By

Tesla has highlighted its latest generation Powerwall in a recent advertisement, noting that it can continue to operate even when submerged underwater.

In a brief advertisement video shared on YouTube earlier this month, Tesla showed a demonstration of the recently released Powerwall 3 submerged in water and still powering appliances, noting that it can continue to operate in more than two feet of water.

The quick 30-second video shows the Powerwall 3 sitting in a fish tank full of water, while someone is still able to use a refrigerator, an electric stovetop, an espresso machine, and a television—despite the Tesla app showing that the area is undergoing an outage.

The video was also shared on other platforms than YouTube, including the Elon Musk-owned X, and it comes as part of larger advertising and educational efforts from Tesla in recent months.

You can watch the Tesla Powerwall 3 video below.

Advertising has become a hot topic amongst Tesla shareholders over the past few years, as many have called for the automaker and energy company to use ad platforms to raise awareness about its products amongst the public. CEO Elon Musk last year committed to start experimenting with small-scale ad campaigns, though Tesla ads have increasingly been spotted online and in real life in the early months of this year as the company has seemingly boosted its advertising efforts.

Tesla officially launched the Powerwall 3 in the U.S. in January, though specs for the new generation energy storage system were spotted on Tesla’s website last September. At the time, users still couldn’t purchase a Powerwall 3 through the company’s website, though installations of the upgraded hardware were quietly rolling out and were later highlighted by Musk.

The Powerwall 3 offers an energy capacity of 13.5 kWh and 11.5 kW of continuous backup power and on-grid power, as can be seen on Tesla’s website in the U.S. Crucially, it also includes an integrated solar inverter and system controller, unlike the last-generation Powerwall 2, and purchase comes with a 10-year warranty.

In multiple past outage and climate events, Powerwalls have helped homeowners and commercial spaces keep the lights on. Additionally, the systems have been used in recent years to pilot so-called “Virtual Power Plant” (VPP) programs, which pay a region’s network of Powerwall owners to essentially create a giant, distributed battery for the grid during periods of peak use.

