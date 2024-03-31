Polestar 4 recalled in China over brake system software fault

By

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) recently announced that a recall has been initiated for 1,867 2023 and 2024 Polestar 4 electric vehicles that were produced in China between November 29, 2023, and February 1, 2024. The recall is effective immediately.

As per a CNEV Post report, the Polestar 4 recall stems from a potential software issue with the all-electric crossover SUV’s brake controller software. Vehicles covered by the recall may have a software fault that could lead to brake control degradation. The potential issue may also cause failures in features like electronic brake assist.

Credit: SAMR

As per the SAMR’s announcement, the potential fault in the Polestar 4’s brake controller software could become a serious safety hazard. For now, the SAMR has advised Polestar 4 drivers that if they experience a brake system malfunction indicated in the vehicle’s instrument displays, they should maintain increased following distances from other cars and apply greater pressure to the brake pedal.

Fortunately, Polestar 4 vehicles that are affected by the recall are not required to visit a service center. Instead, the company will address the issue with a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. For vehicles where an OTA update is not possible, Polestar will contact owners directly to schedule a free service appointment.

The Polestar 4 was launched in China in April 2023 with a starting price ranging from RMB 349,800 ($49,200) to RMB 533,800 ($75,100). In November 2023, however, Polestar opted to lower the starting price of the vehicle to just RMB 299,900 ($42,200). Deliveries of the Polestar 4 started in January in China.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath previously shared his optimism about the all-electric crossover. “This car plays a very important role in our growing line-up of exclusive performance EVs. It illustrates the value of our diversified and asset-light approach, making use of our partner and major shareholder’s development and manufacturing expertise,” he said.

