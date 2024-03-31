Polestar 4 recalled in China over brake system software fault

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) recently announced that a recall has been initiated for 1,867 2023 and 2024 Polestar 4 electric vehicles that were produced in China between November 29, 2023, and February 1, 2024. The recall is effective immediately.
As per a CNEV Post report, the Polestar 4 recall stems from a potential software issue with the all-electric crossover SUV’s brake controller software. Vehicles covered by the recall may have a software fault that could lead to brake control degradation. The potential issue may also cause failures in features like electronic brake assist.
As per the SAMR’s announcement, the potential fault in the Polestar 4’s brake controller software could become a serious safety hazard. For now, the SAMR has advised Polestar 4 drivers that if they experience a brake system malfunction indicated in the vehicle’s instrument displays, they should maintain increased following distances from other cars and apply greater pressure to the brake pedal.
Fortunately, Polestar 4 vehicles that are affected by the recall are not required to visit a service center. Instead, the company will address the issue with a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. For vehicles where an OTA update is not possible, Polestar will contact owners directly to schedule a free service appointment.
The Polestar 4 was launched in China in April 2023 with a starting price ranging from RMB 349,800 ($49,200) to RMB 533,800 ($75,100). In November 2023, however, Polestar opted to lower the starting price of the vehicle to just RMB 299,900 ($42,200). Deliveries of the Polestar 4 started in January in China.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath previously shared his optimism about the all-electric crossover. “This car plays a very important role in our growing line-up of exclusive performance EVs. It illustrates the value of our diversified and asset-light approach, making use of our partner and major shareholder’s development and manufacturing expertise,” he said.
