Elon Musk to meet with top Samsung and Hyundai execs in Paris: report

By

A recent report from South Korea has suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to meet with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun in Paris in early August. The meeting between the three top executives was reportedly suggested by the Samsung Electronics Chairman, who is close with both the Tesla CEO and the Hyundai Chairman.

Citing high-ranking industry figures, Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korean’s oldest daily newspapers, claimed that Musk, Lee, and Chung are expected to have dinner together in Paris this weekend. “The three people who visited France during the Paris Olympics have decided to meet to discuss the development of next-generation technologies and explore ways to cooperate in the future,” the publication’s sources claimed.

Musk and Lee have met each other multiple times in the past, with the Tesla CEO visiting Samsung Electronics’ US sites. Samsung Electronics is also a key supplier for Tesla’s Autopilot computer. As per the South Korean publication, Musk and Lee had recently attended a luncheon that was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

$TSLA

BREAKING: Elon Musk will meet Samsung CEO Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai CEO Chung Eui-sun in Paris in early August.



According to the article, they will dine in Paris this weekend. They will also "discuss the development of next-generation technologies and explore ways to… pic.twitter.com/RcEKjNdUQo — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 1, 2024

The publication’s sources noted that the upcoming meeting between Tesla, Samsung Electronics, and Hyundai top executives hints at an industry shift. Tesla and Hyundai, after all, are direct competitors in the electric vehicle sector, though Musk has noted on social media that the South Korean automaker is “doing pretty well.”

“The first and second generations of entrepreneurs had relatively little exchanges because they were consolidating their respective fields or competing with each other, but the atmosphere changed a lot as they moved to the third generation, saying, ‘Let’s cooperate where we need to cooperate and compete where we need to compete.’ In particular, as the boundaries between IT and manufacturing are collapsing, it seems that the fact that companies’ all-round cooperation has become essential has made these meetings possible,” Chosun Ilbo‘s sources noted.

While details surrounding the upcoming meeting between the three top executives have not been shared, expectations are high that Musk, Lee, and Chung will be discussing topics such as automotive semiconductors and electric vehicle battery technologies.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk to meet with top Samsung and Hyundai execs in Paris: report