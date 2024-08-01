Tesla 4680 cells closer to mass production with LGES & Samsung SDI

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Samsung SDI are nearing the mass production of Tesla’s 4680 cell design.

Samsung SDI aims to start mass production on the 46-series cylindrical battery by early 2025. The South Korean battery supplier accelerated its timeline for the 4680 cells by over a year. It set up a production line at its plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province. The line in South Korea is already releasing prototypes to major clients such as General Motors.

“The development and preparation for mass production of our 46-series battery are on track. We’ve already secured initial projects for micromobility applications, such as electric bikes, and we’re set to start mass production early next year.

“We are also in active discussions with major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and expect tangible outcomes soon, banking on our advanced technologies in energy density and fast charging,” said Cho Han-je, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Samsung SDI.

LG Energy Solution will likely beat Samsung to the punch. LGES will produce 4680 cells in Ochang, North Chungcheong Province. The long-time Tesla supplier plans to start 4680 production this August and reach mass production by the end of the year. The first batch of 4680 cells produced by LGES is reportedly going to Tesla.

