By

Former General Motors (GM) executive James Taylor is the new CEO of Bollinger Motors.

“I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to continue moving Bollinger Motors toward a leadership role in the electric vehicle industry,” commented Taylor.

Bollinger Motors Inc. is a commercial electric vehicle manufacturer in Oak Park. Taylor will take over as CEO for the company’s founder, Robert Bollinger.

“Robert and his team have done an incredible job of creating a world-class electric truck with the Bollinger B4, and the upcoming Bollinger B5. The response from the market has been very encouraging and we are well-positioned to disrupt the Class 4 trucking market,” the former GM executive said.

Robert Bollinger will remain active in the company as a major shareholder and a member of the board of directors.

“The leadership changes position Bollinger Motors for continued success, as these three executives have, and will continue to have, a profound impact on our trajectory.

“I have benefitted from my collaboration with Jim and his deep industry experience. Now is the right time, and Jim is the right person, to build on our momentum and get Bollinger to its ultimate goal,” said Bollinger.

Besides the addition of Taylor, Bollinger Motors also reshuffled its executives. Bryan Chambers was promoted to President and COO. Siva Kumar became the Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Former General Motors executive becomes CEO of Bollinger Motors