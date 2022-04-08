By

As everyone at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo settles down to listen to Elon Musk’s talk at Giga Texas, the anticipation builds in the air. The Tesla community is eager and excited to hear about any updates and details Elon Musk will announce to the world at Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo.

Welcoming Elon Musk to the stage are drones depicting an image of Nikola Tesla, the inventor the company is named after. The drones also depicted the Cyber Rodeo sign. Later the drone show also formed the image of a moving vehicle, which appeared to be the Model Y. Next the drone formed the Cybertruck’s outline in the sky, an image few at the Cyber Rodeo will forget. And, of course, in true Elon fashion, Tesla did not forget to highlight the community’s love for The Doge with drones. The Tesla hedgehog also made an appearance during the spectacular drone show.

The following are Elon Musk’s comments from his Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo address.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Elon Musk’s talk at Tesla Giga Texas Cyber Rodeo: updates and details