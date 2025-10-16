Tesla exec hints at FSD Mad Max mode’s killer feature

Tesla’s release notes for the newly released Mad Max mode for FSD (Supervised) V14.1.2 simply stated that the feature “comes with higher speeds and more frequent lane changes than Hurry.” But as per videos that have been posted online by FSD users who have tested the system, it does appear that Mad Max mode is destined to be one of the system’s biggest steps forward to date.

It is then no surprise that the new capability is getting rave reviews from Tesla owners.

Impressive tests

A look at posts on social media platform X would show that, similar to past FSD releases, numerous Tesla content creators immediately tested Mad Max mode on real-world streets after it was downloaded onto their vehicle. Considering that the update was released rather late, the first tests of Mad Max mode were done at night. Despite this, it was evident that Tesla worked very hard to make Mad Max mode into something that is very useful in real-world scenarios.

This could be seen in videos from longtime Tesla owner @BLKMDL3, who observed that Max Max mode was "amazing" and like "perfect for LA traffic" due to its cautious but assertive nature. Later on, the Tesla owner noted that after eight drives, it was evident that FSD (Supervised) V14.1.2 was impressive.



First off, Mad Max mode is AMAZING in traffic. Drove down to Hawthorne on my first drive in rush hour and it cut through traffic so well. An hour drive without any human input was great.



The Tesla owner noted that Mad Max mode drives very quickly and confidently.



Tesla owner Sawyer Merritt observed that Mad Max mode accelerates much quicker off the line and maxes out at 85mph on the highway.



Another tester noted that FSD 14.1.2 mad max mode demonstrated impressive capabilities, even adapting when a parking lot gate was closed by parking on the street instead.



FSD accelerates and weaves through traffic at an incredible pace, all while still being super smooth. It drives your car like a sports car. If you are running late, this is the mode for you.



Tesla owner Nic Cruz Patane noted that FSD accelerates and weaves through traffic at an incredible pace, all while still being super smooth, driving the car like a sports car.

Assertive but safe

Other testers such as Model Y owner Sawyer Merritt noted that Mad Max mode drives very quickly and confidently, with smoother acceleration that is still very safe. These were echoed by another longtime FSD tester, Dirty Tesla, who noted that Mad Max mode seems to be designed for heavy, aggressive traffic so users could fit in better. The FSD user did, however, observe that Mad Max mode does speed up a lot on open roads.

Recent comments from Tesla AI Head Ashok Elluswamy have indicated that Mad Max mode was created to be a solution for daytime congested traffic, which is arguably one of the most soul-crushing experiences that drivers deal with on a daily basis. With this in mind, it does appear that FSD (Supervised) V14.1.2 could prove to be a notable step forward in Tesla’s push towards true autonomous driving.