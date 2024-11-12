Tesla exec highlights advantages of prefabricated Superchargers

By

Tesla Director of Charging for North America Max de Zegher recently shared some insights about the constant improvements being implemented for the company’s charging solutions. As per the executive, a lot of Superchargers produced today are prefabricated, making the installation of rapid charging stalls faster and easier.

As noted by de Zegher in a post on social media platform X, the advantages of pre-assembled Superchargers are numerous. The executive noted that prefabricated Superchargers are not just faster to install–they are better quality and cheaper too. The cost savings offered by pre-assembled Superchargers are then passed to consumers, improving the ownership experience.

“A lot of Superchargers are now pre-assembled in factories like Gigafactory New York, making the installation process faster, better quality, and cheaper. The cost savings are being passed on to drivers. The never-ending hunt for efficiency matters to accelerate the transition to EVs,” the Tesla Director of Charging for North America wrote in his post.

Apart from highlighting the advantages of prefabricated Superchargers, de Zegher also explained a rather confusing aspect of Tesla’s Supercharger site updates. When asked about the difference between sites that are listed as “In Development” and “Under Construction,” the executive noted that Supercharger sites that are “In Development” are expected to open in ~2-6 quarters, while those that are listed as “Under Construction” are expected to open in the next ~1-2 quarters.

“In Development – no active construction on-site yet, opening in next ~2-6 quarters. Under Construction – active construction crews on-site, opening in next ~1-2 quarters. Find Us Map is now being updated monthly, so keep an eye out for new sites being added constantly!” The executive wrote in his response.

