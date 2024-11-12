Tesla Giga Berlin celebrates the last five years’ milestones

By

Tesla recently celebrated five years of Gigafactory Berlin. As highlighted in a recent video posted by the electric vehicle maker on social media platform X, Tesla Giga Berlin has achieved a ton of milestones since Elon Musk officially announced the facility five years ago.

When Elon Musk confirmed on November 12, 2019 that Tesla would be building a gigafactory in the Berlin area, many were surprised. And while the construction of the facility was slowed down by regulations and a number of other factors such as the pandemic, the facility did start producing Model Y units in early 2022.

As highlighted by Tesla’s official Tesla Manufacturing account on X, a lot of things have happened in the five years since Elon Musk confirmed Giga Berlin. Since then, Giga Berlin has produced over 400,000 Tesla Model Y units. The facility has also produced more than 500,000 drive units. The Model Y units produced in Giga Berlin are delivered to 37 countries, allowing the vehicle to saturate numerous markets. The facility also boasts 12,000 employees from a variety of backgrounds.

Happy 5th Gigaversary pic.twitter.com/XqSAzq7rHf — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) November 12, 2024

Giga Berlin is perhaps Tesla’s most sustainable factory today. As per Tesla Manufacturing in its recent video, Gigafactory Berlin recycles over 90% of its process waste water, and the facility has also produced 6.9 GWh of solar energy. To replace the trees that have been cut in the Giga Berlin complex, Tesla Germany has also planted over 2 million trees in the area, covering more than 300 hectares.

To aid its employees, Giga Berlin has seen over 270,000 trips with its shuttle buses and Giga Train, which was converted to electric earlier this year. Tesla has opened a number of facilities for its employees in Giga Berlin, such as the Giga Gym, which features a good number of exercise equipment, and the Rave Cave, which provides some rest and relaxation for the facility’s employees.

Tesla Giga Berlin celebrates the last five years’ milestones