Tesla is expanding Semi charging infrastructure once again

Tesla is expanding its Semi charging infrastructure once again, this time to a facility owned by PepsiCo, near Denver, Colorado.

The Tesla Semi is the company’s all-electric Class 8 truck, and it’s been used by PepsiCo. and its subsidiary Frito-Lay, for a few years now, as part of a pilot program. They are two of several companies that have had exclusive access to the Semi for regional deliveries since 2022.

These regional deliveries performed by PepsiCo. and others are taking the Tesla Semi from California to Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Colorado. The need for a solid, reliable charging infrastructure is becoming more evident, especially as Tesla is planning to start mass production of the Semi in the coming months.

It will build these units near its Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada, at a plant that it has been building since 2024.

That infrastructure is growing, as Tesla has submitted permitting to build a new six-stall Semi charging facility in Denver:

PepsiCo is building a new Semi Charging station at one of their facilities in Denver, Colorado!! Permits were submitted earlier this month for the addition of 6 Semichargers at the company’s Pecos St distribution center. H/T: @AlejandroEV66 pic.twitter.com/1tCTDigRo9 — MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) July 27, 2025

This is the location of a PepsiCo. distribution center near Denver. The Semi is evidently ready to start delivering to this location, but more charging is needed at the site to ensure the proper infrastructure is available.

PepsiCo. is putting forth a solid effort to increase its sustainability as a company. It has utilized the Tesla Semi for several years.

It has been a reliable partner for Tesla in the early testing of the vehicle, providing valuable data for the company, as it has handpicked the entities that have had access to the truck.

The expansion comes just after PepsiCo. filed to build 18 Tesla Semi chargers at another facility near Charlotte, North Carolina.