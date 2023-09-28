Tesla Semi logs 1,000-mile day in Run on Less EV trucking study

By

The Tesla Semi finished off its final day of data tracking in the Run on Less EV trucking study with a 1,000-mile trek.

The Semi is highlighting a major study into commercial logistics and electric vehicles called Run on Less, a three-week-long event that assesses the performance of 21 electric trucks. The event was geared toward helping gain an in-depth understanding of both the advantages and challenges of EV trucking as the commercial sector begins to adopt sustainable Class 8 vehicles more proactively.

The Semi was the keynote vehicle, and three units were to be assessed during the event, along with several other commercial vehicles, including Ford E-Transit vans, a Freightliner Cascadia, a Volvo VNR, and a GM BrightDrop.

One of the more impressive tallies through the event was given by the Semi when it trekked 794 miles in one day and followed it up with a similar performance the following day, accounting for 1,600 miles of logistics in just two travel days for the Semi. In terms of local routes, this is impressive.

However, on the final day of the event, the Tesla Semi managed to beat the already impressive 800-mile days by traveling 1,076 miles in a single day while making only one delivery but managing to spend nearly 82 percent of its time driving.

11.1 percent of the time spent was charging, according to data from the Run on Less site, which was published daily.

“A Tesla Semi (fully-electric semi-truck) covered 1000 miles yesterday. Congrats to the team that helped make this vehicle possible. This is just the beginning; electric trucks will continue to replace dirty, polluting diesel trucks over the coming years,” Evan Chenoweth, a Staff Mechanical Design Engineer for the Tesla Semi, said.

The Semi also spent most of its time traveling at speeds of at least 50 miles per hour, according to data. 92.6 percent of the total travel time was spent at these speeds, while just 3.82 percent was spent between 40 and 50 MPH. 2.41 percent was spent between 20 and 39 MPH, and 0 to 19 MPH made up the remainder of the time.

The impressive nature of this traveling would prove that EV trucking is definitely capable of massive routes that are still considered to be local or daily. 1,000 miles in a day is definitely an incredible amount of coverage, and while there are likely not many instances where this 500-mile trek for a single delivery only to come back, it is comforting to know that it has been done by someone in this vehicle.

