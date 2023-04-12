Tesla Semi Pepsico fleet ready to take on the road

By

PepsiCo fully launched its Tesla Semi fleet recently, giving the world a sneak peek at its sustainable class-8 trucks.

PepsiCo recently unveiled its Tesla Semi fleet for its Sacramento facility, taking a step closer to reaching its sustainability goals. PepsiCo stated that its Tesla Semi fleet was made possible through a grant by Sacramento’s air quality district.

In February, PepsiCo expanded its Tesla Semi Megacharger site as it prepared for its sustainable fleet. Public documents showed that the global beverage company submitted to install 8 Megacharger stalls at its facility in Fresno, California. The beverage company has a total of 18 Tesla Semis supporting Sacramento, making it the first metropolitan area to integrate sustainable class-8 trucks into operations.

“It’s critical for us. We’ve got some pretty aggressive goals to decarbonize our business. And by 2040, we aim to have almost 40% of our fleet decarbonized,” said Todd Squarek, PepsiCo’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

We can confirm our first electric Tesla Semis Dec. 1 2022, supporting our Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, CA, + our PepsiCo beverages plant in Sacramento. We’re looking forward to this next step in our #PepsiCoPositive journey + will provide more details once we have taken delivery. — PepsiCo (@PepsiCo) October 7, 2022

In an October 2022 Tweet, PepsiCo confirmed that it would receive its first Tesla Semi deliveries by December 1, 2022. Some of the Semis delivered last year support PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay plant in Modesto, California. The beverage company tied its Tesla Semi fleet to its PepsiCoPositive journey.

PepsiCo Positive or pep+ is the company’s end-to-end transformation plan. It focuses on sustainability and human capital for the company’s growth. The three pillars of pep+ are: Positive Agriculture, Positive Value Chain, and Positive Choices.

“PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy targets every stage of our complex value chain to use resources more efficiently, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, replenish water, improve our products and recapture packaging materials,” stated the company.

“Investments in our circular and inclusive value chain will help accelerate the systemic change needed to address major global challenge.”

