Alameda County: Tesla can officially reopen its Fremont factory under new conditions

It appears that Tesla’s struggles and the resulting drama surrounding its Fremont factory’s reopening are coming to an end. In an emergency press release on Tuesday evening, Alameda County stated that it had reviewed Tesla’s safety plan for its employees, and the company will likely be allowed to continue its normal operations next week.

“We received Tesla’s site-specific Fremont COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan yesterday as anticipated. A site-specific plan is a part of the Governor’s guidance for reopening manufacturing,” noted the Alameda County Public Health Department over Twitter.

In Tuesday’s emergency press release, Alameda County takes note of the safety plans needed at Tesla’s factory before the company can resume full production.

“We reviewed the plan and held productive discussions today with Tesla’s representatives about their safety and prevention plans, including some additional safety recommendations. If Tesla’s Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week,” reads the press release.

The emergency press release follows a series of rather dramatic events that included Alameda County blocking Tesla from reopening the Fremont plant due to requirements that were not specified or explained. Tesla, for its part, released its Return to Work Playbook online. Musk publicly called out the county for insisting that the Fremont factory remain closed, which culminated in Tesla filing a case against Alameda. Musk also stated that Tesla would be moving its headquarters and its future projects to other locations such as Texas or Nevada.

Tesla and Elon Musk’s struggles with the Fremont factory’s return to operations resulted in the issue of gaining national attention. Following Musk’s statements, the mayors of the City of Fremont and the City of Palo Alto voiced their support for Tesla. The Bay Area Council also called on Alameda County to allow the Fremont factory to reopen. Officials from Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida also welcomed the electric car maker to establish a presence in their respective states.

Not long after, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed his support for the electric car maker’s intentions to return to work. Just a day later, US President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Fremont plant’s reopening. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly taken a positive stance on Tesla and Elon Musk’s decision to push for a return to normal operations.

The coming Monday, May 18, will mark two weeks since lockdown restrictions were loosened on May 4th. Tesla is one of many businesses that will be considered for reopening, provided that the data show progress with COVID-19 indicators by the Alameda County Public Health Department. “During this two week period, we would allow additional approved activities for local businesses, including Tesla, as previously planned,” reads the press release.