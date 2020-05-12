Donald Trump calls out California in support of Tesla factory reopening

Tesla has received support from United States President Donald Trump, who recently stated that California should allow Tesla to reopen its Fremont factory, the company’s main vehicle production facility that manufactures the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

The President tweeted the message just in the morning on May 12, stating that the electric automaker’s operations can resume “fast and safely.”

Trump joins his Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, in supporting Tesla by pushing California to allow the automaker to reopen its main production facility. In a recent interview, Mnuchin expressed his support for Musk’s efforts in reopening Tesla’s Fremont facility.

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

CEO Elon Musk has been involved in ongoing conflict since Friday, May 8, after Alameda County Health Officials refused to give Tesla its approval to resume operations at the Fremont facility.

On Thursday, May 7, California Governor Gavin Newsom indicated that more businesses would be permitted to resume operations on May 8. These included manufacturing and automotive companies, two categories that describe Tesla’s Fremont operation perfectly.

Musk and Tesla’s Head of Human Resources, Valerie Capers Workman, both sent emails to Fremont employees on Thursday evening. The emails indicated that Tesla would attempt to reopen the Fremont plant on Friday evening with a plan to resume “limited operations” by allowing 30% of regular employees to come in for work.

However, Alameda County halted Tesla’s plan, which ended in a lawsuit from Tesla and threats from Musk. The CEO indicated that the company would be moving its headquarters and future projects outside of California, a state it has called home since its establishment in 2003.

Tesla has received various invitations from other U.S. states to open its production facilities. These include Texas, whose governor has welcomed the electric car maker with open arms. The County Judge at Hidalgo also invited Tesla to the Lone Star State.

Tesla reopened Fremont earlier this week without the County’s approval. Musk stated he would join his workers on the production lines to help where he could. Fully recognizing the risk that he was taking, Musk noted that “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

The Fremont facility produces all of Tesla’s currently available models. The plant has been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 virus.