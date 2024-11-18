Why Tesla Needs Bigger EVs [Featured]

By

Elon Musk recently gave his approval for Tesla vehicles for bigger families.

A few people on X recently brought Tesla’s need to roll out bigger cars for bigger families to Elon Musk. X user @realpeteyb shared the story of his latest visit to a Tesla store.

“I was at my neighborhood Tesla store yesterday and wanted to make sure again, that the X model is not big enough for my family… It isn’t,” Petey B said in his X post.

Another X user @SeibtNaoimi shared Petey B’s post, commenting: “We need big Teslas for big families!”

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

“Tesla has proven to be the most efficient and popular car on the market. But if we want more babies and repopulate the West, we need bigger models to support the lifestyle,” she added, tagging Elon Musk.

Musk read Naomi Seibt’s X post and simply replied, “OK.”

Bigger Teslas for Everyone

Petey B and Naomi Seibt perfectly explained why Tesla needs to launch bigger cars. However, Western countries aren’t the only ones that need bigger Teslas. Bigger Teslas would be in demand in other regions worldwide as well.

When Musk first mentioned the Tesla van, I knew it would be the Tesla I aimed to buy. Coming from a Filipino-American family, I knew I’d need a bigger Tesla. While growing up in New Jersey, I was surrounded by family, and it just kept growing through the years with more babies, cousins, visiting relatives, etc.

Needless to say, we never really fit in one car. We liked taking big family trips, and it would take at least three vehicles to transport all of us. At one point, we tried renting one big van to head to the Poconos, and it wasn’t big enough because of everyone’s luggage. We celebrated each others milestones too and often showed up for each other on special occasions, so we also took up a lot of parking space during graduations, family dinners, etc.

So, the idea of a bigger Tesla is great for more people than Musk might think. It isn’t just about having more babies, either. Now that I have a family, I realize that more babies also takes more people to care for them. In the Philippines, where I live now, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and even cousins are more involved in family activities—and they all need to fit in at least one or two cars.

Last year, my parents and two sisters visited the Philippines, and we totaled seven people, including my husband, our son, and myself. Our car fit approximately seven people, but I had to borrow my uncle’s van during my parents and sisters’ stay so we could travel the Philippines AND carry our belongings.

When Tesla launched the Robovan, I was a little sad because it was more like a Tesla bus. A Tesla that’s a little bigger than the Tesla Model X or Model Y and smaller than the Tesla Robovan with plenty of cargo space would be great for all Tesla customers with bigger families anywhere in the world.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

