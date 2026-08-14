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Tesla finally got its Nevada Robotaxi Permit but with a few catches hard to miss
Nevada granted Tesla’s robotaxi permit, but capped the fleet at just ten vehicles for now.
Tesla has received its robotaxi permit in Nevada, more than two months after regulators closed the public comment period on the company’s application. News of the approval surfaced Wednesday night when Tesla investor and longtime company watcher Sawyer Merritt posted a copy of the interim order, and the Nevada Transportation Authority’s own carrier registry now lists the permit, AVNC Permit 002 under Docket 26-05015, as active for Tesla Robotaxi, LLC.
Tesla asked Nevada in June for authority to run up to 5,000 vehicles in Clark County within a year, however the permit the NTA issued is initially capping Tesla at ten fully autonomous vehicles and confines them to a defined geofence along the Las Vegas Strip corridor. Any expansion of that operating area, or any increase to the fleet size, requires the NTA’s approval first.
Tesla has received its Autonomous Vehicle Network Company permit in Nevada.
The Nevada Transportation Authority says that operations are limited to a maximum fleet of 10 fully autonomous vehicles and shall be conducted only within the Authority-approved Operational Design… https://t.co/Cxfd6GIfDk pic.twitter.com/iOO6wSZkHF
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 13, 2026
The order also sets rules that look more restrictive than what Tesla runs in Austin. Rides are barred on roads with posted speed limits above 45 miles per hour, pickups are off limits within a quarter mile of Harry Reid International Airport without separate authorization, and every vehicle has to carry visible “Robotaxi” markings while notifying riders before each trip that no one is driving. The order also requires “appropriate human supervision”, language that suggests Nevada isn’t ready to let Tesla offer the rides without a safety monitor that it has run in parts of Austin since January. As with standard protocol with robotaxi services, Tesla must report any accident, system failure, or vehicle that becomes stranded on a Nevada road within five business days.
Tesla is entering a market Nevada already knows well. Zoox, the Amazon owned robotaxi company, has run its own autonomous vehicle permit in the state since last year, building up to roughly 100 vehicles and 350,000 rides along the Strip. That history likely explains why the NTA started Tesla at ten cars rather than the fleet size the company asked for. The agency has a template for scaling a permit up once a company proves out its safety record.
Tesla’s Nevada application first surfaced in June, when the company filed for the permit alongside plans for a maintenance hub in southwest Las Vegas. The company has said it won’t meaningfully scale its robotaxi fleet anywhere until FSD v15 ships, expected in late 2026 or early 2027, which makes the ten vehicle cap less of a constraint today than it might look on paper. For now, Tesla has the legal right to start Nevada rides. Whether it starts before FSD v15 arrives is a separate question the permit doesn’t answer.
Elon Musk
Tesla launches 200mph Model S “Gold” Signature in invite-only purchase
Tesla’s final 350-unit Signature Edition closes the book on two cars that changed everything.
Tesla has announced a super limited Signature Edition run of 250 Model S Plaid and 100 Model X Plaid units as an invite only purchase in a bid to give its original flagship vehicles a proper send-off.
When the Model S first launched in 2012, the first 1,000 units sold were “Signature” editions that required a $40,000 deposit and cost nearly $100,000 each. Those early buyers were Tesla’s first real believers. This new Signature Edition deliberately echoes that moment, bookending a 14-year run with numbered collector hardware.
Both models are finished in an exclusive Garnet Red paint not available on any current Tesla production vehicle, with gold Tesla T badges up front, a gold Plaid badge and Signature badge at the rear, and a white Alcantara interior featuring gold Plaid seat badges, gold piping, Signature-marked door sills, and a numbered dash plate. The Model S adds carbon ceramic brakes with gold calipers. Every unit ships with Tesla’s Luxe Package, bundling Full Self-Driving (Supervised), four years of Premium Service, free lifetime Supercharging, and a Signature Edition key fob. Both are priced at $159,420, a roughly $35,000 premium over standard Plaid inventory.
The discontinuation is part of a broader strategic shift. At Tesla’s Q4 2025 earnings call, Musk described the decision as “slightly sad” but necessary, saying: “It’s time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge, because we’re really moving into a future that is based on autonomy.”
The Fremont factory floor that built these cars is being converted to manufacture Optimus humanoid robots, with a target of one million units annually.
Elon Musk
SpaceX files confidentially for IPO that will rewrite the record books
SpaceX files confidentially for a record-breaking IPO targeting a $1.75T valuation and $80B raise, driven by Starlink growth and its xAI merger.
Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company submitted its draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today for an initial public offering, targeting June at a $1.75 trillion valuation. This would be the largest in history.
SpaceX has filed confidentially with the SEC, first reported by Bloomberg. SpaceX would be valued above every S&P 500 company except Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon.
The filing uses a confidential process that allows companies to work through SEC disclosures privately before initiating a public roadshow. With a June target, official details through a formal prospectus is expected to go public in April or early May, after which SpaceX must wait at least 15 days before beginning investor marketing.
While SpaceX is best known for its Falcon 9 and Starship rockets, the $1.75 trillion valuation is anchored by Starlink, its satellite internet service. Starlink ended 2025 with 9.2 million subscribers and over $10 billion in revenue, which is a figure analysts project could reach a staggering $24 billion by the end of 2026. A February all-stock merger with xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, further boosted the valuation.
SpaceX officially acquires xAI, merging rockets with AI expertise
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley are lined up as senior underwriters. SpaceX is also considering a dual-class share structure to preserve insider voting control, and plans to allocate up to 30% of shares to retail investors, which is roughly three times the typical norm.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk hints at “official ceremony” with throwback photo to close Tesla Model S, Model X chapter
Elon Musk promises an official ceremony to mark the end of Tesla Model S and Model X production.
Tesla has officially begun winding down production of the Model S and Model X, sending farewell emails to U.S. customers on March 27 and updating the website to reflect the end of the line. Shoppers visiting Tesla.com now find only a limited set of Model S and Model X inventory units available for purchase, with no option to configure a new factory build. The move formalizes what CEO Elon Musk announced on the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call in January, when he said it was “time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge.”
Musk posted on X a throwback photo of himself speaking at the Model S production launch in 2012, and noting “We will have an official ceremony to mark the ending of an era. I love those cars.”
The mention of an official ceremony is notable. Tesla has not held a formal farewell event for a vehicle before, and Musk’s wording suggests this will be something deliberate rather than a quiet line shutdown. Given that Musk’s X post shows a photo of him on stage with a microphone in front of an audience at the Fremont factory, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect a closing ceremony to take place at the same location. Perhaps? Whether it becomes a public event, a private gathering for employees, or a livestreamed moment on X remains to be seen.
Custom orders of the Tesla Model S & X have come to an end. All that’s left are some in inventory.
We will have an official ceremony to mark the ending of an era. I love those cars.
This was me at production launch 14 years ago: pic.twitter.com/6kvCf9HTHc
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2026
The Model S first went on sale nearly fifteen years ago and was Tesla’s first fully in-house designed vehicle, proving that an electric car could be fast, desirable, and capable of long distance on a single charge. The Model X followed in 2015, turning heads with its unmistakable and distinctive falcon-wing doors, while becoming one of the first all-electric SUVs on the market. Tesla’s two flagship vehicles would ultimately push legacy automakers to take all-electric transportation seriously and help fund development of the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y.
By 2025, however, both models had been reduced to a rounding error in Tesla’s sales figures. Musk was direct about what comes next, stating “We are going to convert that production space to an Optimus factory. It’s part of our overall shift to an autonomous future.”
Elon Musk’s $10 Trillion robot: Inside Tesla’s push to mass produce Optimus
That shift is already underway. Tesla officially started Optimus Gen 3 production at its Fremont factory in January 2026, with the line targeting a run rate of one million units per year. The Gen 3 robot features 22 degrees of freedom per hand, runs on Tesla’s AI5 chip, and shares the same neural network architecture as Full Self-Driving. A dedicated Optimus factory at Gigafactory Texas is also under construction, with a planned annual capacity of 10 million units. The production lines that once built the Model S and Model X are being converted to support that ramp.
Tesla confirmed it will continue to support existing owners with service, software updates, and parts for as long as people own the vehicles. For buyers still interested in a new example, remaining U.S. inventory is discounted and the window is closing fast.