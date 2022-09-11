Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2 extremely cautious around pedestrians

By

Tesla rolled out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.69.2 today. Elon Musk said that the top priority is safety, so beta testers should expect the software to be “overly cautious, especially around pedestrians.”

FSD Beta 10.69.2 rolling out now. Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2022

Yesterday, Elon said that the team found a bug causing an 8% delay in detecting pedestrians but that it had been fixed. Elon confirmed that the bug was new since pedestrian detection was working well with 10.69.1.1.

According to the release notes, Tesla added a new deep lane guidance module to the vector lanes neural network which fuses features extracted from video streams with coarse map data. The architecture, Tesla noted, achieves a 44% lower error rate on lane topology compared to the previous model.

Tesla also noted that there is improved overall driving smoothness that didn’t require the sacrifice of latency. The software is continuing to improve Chuck Cook’s unprotected left turns by allowing optimizable initial jerks to mimic the harsh pedal press by a human when going in front of high-speed objects.

#FSDBeta v10.69.2 two drives done. One UPL, and one Memorial Park Drive. UPLs were good in low traffic, unnecessary pauses with VRUs in the Memorial drive. It is as polished as it needs to be for the release, set your expectations appropriately. Send It!@elonmusk @aelluswamy — Chuck Cook (@chazman) September 11, 2022

Chuck Cook, whose left turn has inspired Tesla to name it after him in the release notes, said that he’d already done two drives and that it was as polished as it needed to be for the release. He added that there were unnecessary pauses with VRUs (vulnerable road targets) which make sense considering what Elon Musk said on Twitter about the software being cautious around pedestrians.

Chuck shared some additional thoughts about the latest version of the software with Teslarati.

“The new features Tesla has added in the Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.2 release such as new deep lane guidance, a new creep limit, and multi-lane median behavior and pose are all amazing. But they are doing it with caution by being very cautious with pedestrian traffic which is warranted but still needs a bit more tweaking to feel human-like when driving,” he told Teslarati.

“The convergence between map data and vision continues to present many challenges that need to be refined in the coming releases as we progress towards a single stack AKA v11,” Chuck added.

