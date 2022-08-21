Tesla began rolling out FSD Beta 10.69; solved Chuck’s Unprotected Left Turn

By

Tesla began rolling out its widely-anticipated Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69 update last night. One key improvement was solving Chuck Cook’s Unprotected Left Turn which was addressed in earlier FSD Beta release notes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that by the end of this week, 10.69.1 will probably be out by the end of the week with a wider release with 10.69.2 going out later in a few weeks to all of Tesla’s FSD Beta participants.

Elon Musk also announced that after FSD Beta 10.69.2 is released, the price of the software will rise to $15,000 in North America on September 5th (Labor Day).

Chuck tested his unprotected left turn on 10.69 and as you can see in this video, Tesla’s Autopilot team has made some massive improvements including solving Chuck’s unprotected left turn. Elon Musk thanked Chuck for giving the Tesla Autopilot team the tough case to solve.

“Glad it’s working out! Thanks for giving us this tough case to solve. That’s what field testing is all about.”

“This early version of 10.69 is being extra cautious, so waits for a moderately big gap in traffic to cross. Upcoming releases will do better in heavy traffic,” Elon Musk said.

Chuck also shared a highlight reel earlier today. He took a drive on Memorial Park on the latest version of FSD Beta and noted that the car navigated two roundabouts that had been recently constructed but weren’t yet in the map data. Chuck’s feedback has been beneficial for the Tesla Autopilot team to which both Chuck and Elon Musk gave credit.

I reached out to Chuck who told me,

“I continue to be humbled by the attention that this one particular turn in my neighborhood has received. And again being one of the first customer recipients of FSDBeta v10.69 was both fun, and exciting. Today’s initial impressions have shown the amount of work, and creativity the Tesla AI team has committed to solving FSD. Each release continues to improve and further improves safety.”

You can watch Chuck’s full video below.

