Tesla Full Self-Driving subscriptions get a tentative release date

A recent tweet from Elon Musk has revealed a tentative release date for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite subscriptions. And if the CEO’s estimates are correct, it would mean that a good number of Tesla owners will have the opportunity to subscribe to the company’s best advanced driver-assist features as they are needed.

On Sunday afternoon,Tesla enthusiast @padgeuk inquired if FSD could be paid for through an annual plan. According to the Tesla fan, it doesn’t really make sense to opt for the full price of FSD if a vehicle is leased. Responding to the inquiry, Musk noted that FSD subscriptions are indeed coming soon. “Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year,” Musk wrote.

Absolutely. We will release FSD subscription early next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020

As the price of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite increases, the idea of FSD subscriptions becomes a lot more compelling for consumers. Currently, Tesla’s entire FSD suite costs a whopping $10,000. With the release of the FSD beta, Tesla has taken some solid steps towards autonomy, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This makes FSD’s $10,000 price more of an investment for the system’s capabilities in the future.

With these factors in mind, it is no surprise that some Tesla customers who lease their vehicles are hesitant to pay the full price of FSD for their vehicles. A subscription service for the Full Self-Driving system, however, makes a lot of practical sense, since the advanced driver-assist features would only require payment when they are needed. This could be valuable for Tesla customers who only take long trips a few times every year, as FSD functions such as Navigate on Autopilot can make long drives easier.

It remains to be seen exactly how much a subscription to Full Self-Driving would cost. Nevertheless, Tesla executives have emphasized that ultimately, it is still a far better financial decision to purchase FSD outright. This was explained by CFO Zachary Kirkhorn in the Q1 2020 earnings call. “I should say, it will still make sense to buy FSD as an option as in our view, buying FSD is an investment in the future,” Musk said during the earnings call. “And we are confident that it is an investment that will pay off to the consumer – to the benefit of the consumer,” he said.