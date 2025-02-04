News

Tesla FSD v12.6.3 is receiving acclaim from drivers

Credit: Tesla Tutorials/YouTube
During the fourth quarter earnings call, Tesla executives highlighted that the company has not given up on Hardware 3 yet. The executives noted that the FSD Supervised v12.6 release is like a “baby v13,” and thus it is a notable improvement over its predecessors. 

Based on comments from Hardware 3 FSD users, it appears that Tesla executives were not joking at all.

FSD Supervised v12.6.3:

  • Following the release of FSD Supervised v12.6.3, numerous Tesla owners with Hardware 3 vehicles took to social media to share their experiences about the update.
  • The reviews from Tesla owners were very positive, with some describing FSD Supervised v12.6.3’s performance as “unbelievable” and “epic.” 
  • Others praised the update for its smoothness and confidence, which reportedly was previously exhibited only by FSD Supervised v13.
  • “The smoothness and confidence was only something I’ve witnessed on V13. They’ve truly outdone themselves here,” a Tesla Model 3 owner who tested FSD Supervised v12.6.3 noted.

Elon Musk on Hardware 3:

  • Tesla is already producing vehicles with AI4 computers. FSD Supervised updates today are also distributed to AI4 vehicles. 
  • During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla would eventually be providing a free HW3 to AI4 upgrade for customers who purchased FSD with their vehicles.
  • “I think the honest answer is that we’re going to have to upgrade people’s Hardware 3 computers for those that have bought Full Self-Driving, and that is the honest answer, and that’s going to be painful and difficult, but we’ll get it done,” Musk admitted.

