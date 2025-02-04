Tesla FSD v12.6.3 is receiving acclaim from drivers

By

During the fourth quarter earnings call, Tesla executives highlighted that the company has not given up on Hardware 3 yet. The executives noted that the FSD Supervised v12.6 release is like a “baby v13,” and thus it is a notable improvement over its predecessors.

Based on comments from Hardware 3 FSD users, it appears that Tesla executives were not joking at all.

FSD Supervised v12.6.3:

Following the release of FSD Supervised v12.6.3, numerous Tesla owners with Hardware 3 vehicles took to social media to share their experiences about the update.

The reviews from Tesla owners were very positive, with some describing FSD Supervised v12.6.3’s performance as “unbelievable” and “epic.”

Others praised the update for its smoothness and confidence, which reportedly was previously exhibited only by FSD Supervised v13.

“The smoothness and confidence was only something I’ve witnessed on V13. They’ve truly outdone themselves here,” a Tesla Model 3 owner who tested FSD Supervised v12.6.3 noted.

Just installed FSD V12.6.3, coming from FSD V12.5.4.2 on AI3 on my personal Tesla. Check your AI3 Teslas if you haven’t already!



Earlier today, I got the chance to go for a short ride and it was unbelievable. The smoothness and confidence was only something I’ve witnessed on… pic.twitter.com/pViA9lXLA6 — BabyTesla (@BabyTesla3) February 3, 2025

I have both FSD 12.6.3 and 13.2.2



The only major differences are Reverse and the Start FSD button.



Performance is very similar — TimDOES (@TimDOES) February 2, 2025

Here’s a condensed clip of my latest video reviewing FSD v12.6.3. Link below. It’s crazy how well it’s performing. 🤯 Based on a recent poll where 395 people voted, 55% of HW3 owners are still on v12.5.4. 20% are on v12.6.2 while 23% are on v12.6.3. Hey @Tesla_AI @aelluswamy… pic.twitter.com/0wNuy2rlOj — TechGeek Tesla 🔋⚡️ (@jonbbc) February 2, 2025

FSD V12.6.3 is no joke! I've done multiple flawless point to point drives on LA surface streets. HW3 owners are going to love when this goes wide! https://t.co/wct46Lllt8 — FSD (Beta) Test Pilot (@j32pmxr) February 3, 2025

FSD v12.6.3 feels like a mini V13 pic.twitter.com/tN240jkZUM — Zack (@BLKMDL3) February 3, 2025

Elon Musk on Hardware 3:

Tesla is already producing vehicles with AI4 computers. FSD Supervised updates today are also distributed to AI4 vehicles.

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla would eventually be providing a free HW3 to AI4 upgrade for customers who purchased FSD with their vehicles.

“I think the honest answer is that we’re going to have to upgrade people’s Hardware 3 computers for those that have bought Full Self-Driving, and that is the honest answer, and that’s going to be painful and difficult, but we’ll get it done,” Musk admitted.

