This former Tesla engineer now heads a federal tech department

A former Tesla software engineer is among those recently chosen by Elon Musk for federal positions related to the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and it’s being reported that he is currently looking into the use of AI to identify potential budget cuts.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla software engineer of seven years, as the Director of the Technology Transformation Services (TTS) group at the General Services Administration (via The New York Times).

The group includes around 700 engineering professionals picked by Musk, and Shedd has recently told staffers that AI would play a crucial role in cost-reduction efforts, according to four people who spoke to the Times. He has also said he hopes to create a database of every government contract, though the legality of privacy related to doing so isn’t yet clear.

Shedd also described any such privacy laws as a “roadblock,” saying that the agency would still work to see what’s possible in that regard, according to a report from Wired.

At the time of writing, Shedd has not responded to Teslarati’s request for comment on his federal role. On his LinkedIn page, Shedd writes that his role at Tesla focused on “software, cameras and teams that run the vehicle and battery factories.”

Musk’s use of former engineering talent in his new federal role comes as the Trump administration has emphasized hopes to utilize more AI across the government, as well as to commit to significant budget-reduction efforts with help from the Tesla CEO.

Over the weekend, Musk also gutted the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with several senior staff members reportedly being placed on administrative leave.

“USAID is a criminal organization,” Musk wrote in a post on X on Sunday. “Time for it to die.”

He also said over the weekend that the agency was being overseen by “a bunch of radical lunatics,” calling it a “viper’s nest of radical-left marxists who hate America.”

