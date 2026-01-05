News
Tesla Germany’s “Giga Train’s” improved service gets rave reviews
As per recent reports, Tesla’s free “train”Giga Train” service will increase its daily trips to six starting this week.
The service has so far received positive reviews from the facility’s employees, some of whom noted that the upgraded shuttle train has reduced their travel time by a notable margin.
Giga Berlin’s expanded shuttle service
As noted in a rbb24 report, Giga Berlin’s free shuttle train now operates six times daily, up from one previously. The service also goes directly to the Model Y production facility without stopping at other stations. Tesla employee Dené Schunck described the service to rbb24 in a comment: “The shuttle goes directly to the factory site, without any transfers, which reduces the commute time for our employees by almost half,” Schunck stated.
Operated by Ostdeutsche Eisenbahngesellschaft (Odeg) after switching from Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB), Giga Berlin’s shuttle train, which also stops at Ostkreuz and Erkner, remains free for all riders, including non-Tesla employees. It has been fully funded by Tesla Germany since September 2023.
Employees praised the changes: One Giga Berlin worker stated that it “definitely makes the journey easier” because employees “used to need two hours for the round trip from Berlin, but now it’s significantly faster.”
Tesla Germany’s previous comments
In late 2025, reports emerged stating that Tesla Germany will be expanding its shuttle train service by adding direct rail trips from Berlin Ostbahnhof to Giga Berlin-Brandenburg. In a comment, Tesla Germany stated that the updated service would mirror the shift changes for the Model Y factory’s employees.
“The service includes six daily trips, which also cover our shift times. The trains will run between Berlin Ostbahnhof (with a stop at Ostkreuz) and Erkner station to the Gigafactory,” Tesla Germany noted.
At the time, Tesla Germany also stated that despite construction being done at Fangschleuse and Köpenick stations, the route of the Giga Train has been optimized to maintain a predictable 35-minute travel time. This should provide Tesla Germany’s employees with a convenient way to travel to and from Giga Berlin.
News
Tesla Cybercab test fleet expands in Austin and Bay Area
Tesla has expanded its fleet of Cybercab test units in both Austin and the Bay Area of California, as the vehicle is heading toward the first production stages, hopefully early this year.
As the first few units were spotted in Austin late last year, Tesla is now operating seven total Cybercab units in testing, three of which were spotted over the weekend in Texas. Bay Area testing just started on January 3, with both units also being added to the fleet on Saturday and Sunday.
In total, there are seven Cybercabs now operating, according to Robotaxi Tracker, each with different license plates that have been observed over the course of the last several weeks; the first unit was spotted in Austin on December 18.
The future should look like the future, indeed.
The Cybercab really changes the look of the roads, but without the shock factor of the Cybertruck. It's a pretty good balance, imo.
The expansion of the Cybercab test fleet is a slow but steady process that Tesla is taking to get the car on public roads ahead of its initial production stages.
CEO Elon Musk said last week that Tesla has already started some test production phases of the vehicle at Gigafactory Texas, which is located outside of Austin.
Tesla Cybercab tests are going on overdrive with production-ready units
However, it will likely be some time before Tesla actually adds it to the fleet for rides that are available to the public. Tesla plans to build it without a steering wheel or pedals, so the company will have to reach Level 5 autonomy at that point before customers can hail rides and take it to their destination.
In total, the Robotaxi fleet is comprised of 139 total vehicles in both Austin and the Bay Area. The vast majority of these units are Model Y cars, but the Cybercab is the most recent addition to the fleet.
Elon Musk
Tesla stands to gain from Elon Musk’s rekindled friendship with President Trump
“He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well-meaning person.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are back in each other’s good graces, and after a lengthy period where the two were at odds, the pair seemed to make up back in September.
The two were spotted at dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach over the weekend, which was followed by a press conference on Air Force One, where the President called Musk, “great.”
He continued:
“He’s 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he’s a good guy. He’s a well-meaning person.”
Musk previously had a position in Trump’s White House, as he was in charge of reducing government spending and waste by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk stepped back from his role in the government last year to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as well as other projects.
Trump tonight on @elonmusk: "Elon's great. He's 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes, but he's a good guy. He's a well meaning person."
However, Musk, back in Trump’s good graces, stands to get some assistance for Tesla from the White House moving forward, especially as he and the President are back to being friends and allies.
Reduced Scrutiny from a Regulatory Standpoint
Tesla has been the subject of several National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probes, including ones that dive into Autopilot and Full Self-Driving and incidents involving the two.
Trump has already initiated a more relaxed environment for autonomous vehicle oversight. Last January, he proposed a voluntary framework system for self-driving vehicles, which reduced barriers for companies involved with autonomy.
In April, he relaxed crash reporting and exemptions for autonomous vehicles, creating a clearer pathway for companies to innovate and easing compliance burdens.
In September, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy led efforts to update FMVSS, eliminating redundant human-driver requirements. This aimed to create a single national standard, boosting deployment and eliminating much of the bureaucracy that stalls innovation.
Favorable Autonomous Vehicle Framework
Some of the moves that were mentioned previously will assist Tesla in rolling out its Robotaxi network across the country, and although it currently has to go through the process on a state-level, things could become easier for Tesla and other companies exploring self-driving vehicles.
Musk could have a direct line to Trump that would help create fewer regulatory barriers for the companies involved in developing autonomous vehicles, which would directly benefit Tesla, but also its competitors like Waymo.
Protection from International Competition via Trade Policies
It is no secret that the President is focused on domesticating manufacturing, AI efforts, and everything in between. This is enforced by the tariffs the White House enforced last year, which have prioritized U.S.-based companies.
This could shield Tesla from potential foreign competitors, especially ones like BYD, which have been formidable opponents.
Overall, these gains stem from a more aligned political environment, where Musk’s influence could prioritize deregulation over enforcement; this leads to more innovation and relaxed regulations, but there are some risks. However, outcomes are dependent on the depth of President Trump and Musk’s reconciliation.
Long-term benefits to Tesla would require concrete policy actions.
News
Tesla FSD earns high praise in South Korea’s real-world autonomous driving test
As per the Korea Expressway Corporation’s report, the FSD test was conducted on December 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) has received a bullish assessment from the Korea Expressway Corporation following a real-world autonomous highway driving test.
A report of the test, shared on Naver Cafe, showed high praise for the system’s safety, capabilities, smooth maneuvers, and confidence.
South Korean highway test
As per the Korea Expressway Corporation’s report, the FSD test was conducted on December 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Four people were in the Tesla that was tested, including the head of the mobility department. All four FSD driving modes were tested, from “Sloth” to “Mad Max.”
To test FSD’s performance, the system was tasked to operate on highways such as Gyeongbu, Cheonan, and Cheonan-Nonsan, as well as city areas in Dongtan New Town, Sejong Special City, and Daejeon Metropolitan City, among others.
Since FSD is only available for the Tesla Model S and Model X that are imported to South Korea from the United States, the system was not tested in a Model 3 or Model Y, which comprise the majority of Teslas on the country’s roads today.
Highway test results
Results showed FSD performing well, both in inner-city roads and on highways. In inner city roads, the testers noted that FSD was capable of autonomous driving at a level that already exceeds that of general human drivers, except in very few areas, such as unprotected left turns and work zone intersections.
In highways, the testers described FSD’s performance as “excellent,” though the system still showed frequent cases of violations in local bus lanes and max speed limit rules. These, however, could hopefully be addressed by Tesla in a future FSD update without many issues. The testers also noted that in some parts of the test, FSD seemed to be driving autonomously in accordance with traffic flow rather than strict traffic rules.
테슬라 Fsd 고속도로 자율주행 테스트 결과 보고 by Simon Alvarez