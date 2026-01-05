Tesla Germany’s “Giga Train’s” improved service gets rave reviews

Tesla has expanded its employee shuttle service from Berlin Ostbahnhof East Station to the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. As per recent reports, Tesla’s free “train”Giga Train” service has increased its daily trips to six starting this week.

The service has so far received positive reviews from the facility’s employees, some of whom noted that the upgraded shuttle train has reduced their travel time by a notable margin.

Giga Berlin’s expanded shuttle service

As noted in a rbb24 report, Giga Berlin’s free shuttle train now operates six times daily, up from one previously. The service also goes directly to the Model Y production facility without stopping at other stations. Tesla employee Dené Schunck described the service to rbb24 in a comment: “The shuttle goes directly to the factory site, without any transfers, which reduces the commute time for our employees by almost half,” Schunck stated.

Operated by Ostdeutsche Eisenbahngesellschaft (Odeg) after switching from Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB), Giga Berlin’s shuttle train, which also stops at Ostkreuz and Erkner, remains free for all riders, including non-Tesla employees. It has been fully funded by Tesla Germany since September 2023.

Employees praised the changes: One Giga Berlin worker stated that it “definitely makes the journey easier” because employees “used to need two hours for the round trip from Berlin, but now it’s significantly faster.”

Tesla Germany’s previous comments

In late 2025, reports emerged stating that Tesla Germany will be expanding its shuttle train service by adding direct rail trips from Berlin Ostbahnhof to Giga Berlin-Brandenburg. In a comment, Tesla Germany stated that the updated service would mirror the shift changes for the Model Y factory’s employees.

“The service includes six daily trips, which also cover our shift times. The trains will run between Berlin Ostbahnhof (with a stop at Ostkreuz) and Erkner station to the Gigafactory,” Tesla Germany noted.

At the time, Tesla Germany also stated that despite construction being done at Fangschleuse and Köpenick stations, the route of the Giga Train has been optimized to maintain a predictable 35-minute travel time. This should provide Tesla Germany’s employees with a convenient way to travel to and from Giga Berlin.