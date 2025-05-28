Tesla gets major upgrade that Apple users will absolutely love

Tesla is giving its owners who use iPhones and the iOS platform a major upgrade that will make the vehicles more compatible with the current capabilities of Apple devices.

Much to the chagrin of Android users, Apple iPhone users who own Teslas are usually the first to get new features.

However, Tesla is rolling out a new feature to iPhone users that will only be available to them, as Live Update compatibility is now rolling out.

🚨 Tesla Supercharging now will give Live Updates to iOS users This will help Tesla owners with iPhones track their charging progress while using other apps pic.twitter.com/sjmnjj5BCC — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) May 28, 2025

Live Updates on the iPhone allow users to track the progress of tasks while using other apps. For example, uploading a post on X can be tracked while using an internet browser, as the Dynamic Island, the small display near the speaker on an iPhone, will show progress.

Tesla will now do this for Supercharging, a new update shows. The Dynamic Island is not the only thing that will monitor the progress of Supercharging, though. Updates will also be visible on the lock screen and as a drop-down notification:

You will need iOS 17.2 or newer to use this feature.

The Supercharging updates will show the current State of Charge (SoC), time remaining, and price of the current session. These notifications will make the charging process easier when you’re not inside your Tesla, as many Superchargers are located in retail settings.

You’ll be able to monitor the price and time remaining with a quick glance at your phone.