Tesla beefs up Android support with new and improved features

Tesla is beefing up Android support through new and improved features, something that many of those who use the operating system are keen to see as Apple users continue to have priority.

Typically, Tesla owners using iPhones and the iOS operating system have been the first to receive new features, while Android users have gotten these changes later on.

In September, Tesla showed it was attempting to increase the capabilities of Android devices and their compatibility with vehicles.

Tesla is now getting ready to bolster its app on Android phones with one new feature and an improvement to another.

The new and upgraded features come from the company adding ultra-wideband support to Android devices, something that has limited the capabilities of the app and its ability to communicate with vehicles.

These features are on the way and have not made their way to Android devices quite yet.

Not a Tesla App first recognized the new features:

Phone Key Improvements

The addition of ultra-wideband support helps improve the efficiency and accuracy of the device’s ability to determine the position and distance of the vehicle.

This will make it more precise and a better feature for Android users.

Hands-Free Trunk Opening

Tesla will also add an Automatic Frunk and Trunk opening feature with the new software update, which is enabled by the UWB upgrades.

This will be possible by standing behind the car for two seconds. The trunk will open when the vehicle recognizes the positioning of the phone key behind it.

These changes will be compatible with these vehicles:

2024 Tesla Model 3 and later

2021 Tesla Model S and later

2021 Tesla Model X and later

Tesla Cybertruck

