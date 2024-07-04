By

Recent reports have noted that Tesla Germany has received permission to expand Giga Berlin from the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment, as per the Ministry of the Environment. With the approval in place, Tesla could start construction work ahead of schedule.

The Ministry of the Environment noted that the early start of construction involves the buildout of an asphalted logistics area for new vehicles, the construction of underground lines and staircases at the press shop, and the installation of rooftop solar panels. As per German publication Stern, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has expressed his support for the Tesla Model Y factory’s expansion.

The approval for Giga Berlin’s expansion is expected to pave the way for the facility to increase its vehicle production output. It should be noted, however, that the approval that Tesla Germany was able to secure was only for expansion of the existing Giga Berlin facility. Further forest clearing activities, which are required for Tesla’s plan to build a railway station in the complex, still require permissions.

With the expansion in place, Giga Berlin is expected to improve its vehicle production rate from 500,000 cars per year to 1 million vehicles annually. As per Tesla in its Q1 2024 Update Letter, Giga Berlin currently has an annual capacity of over 375,000 Model Y units. It would not be surprising if this output improved further this second quarter.

Interestingly enough, the approval for the expansion of Giga Berlin’s current site may result in fewer protests against the electric vehicle maker. Tesla’s planned additional forest clearing efforts, after all, are a notable point of criticism from environmental activists who are protesting against the electric vehicle maker. Tesla Giga Berlin has experienced some close calls with activists this year, from an arson attack in early March to protesters attempting to break into the facility in May.

Tesla Giga Berlin expansion gets approval from environmental authorities: report