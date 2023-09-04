Tesla Giga Berlin promotes its free “Giga Train” shuttle for its employees

By

Tesla Europe has announced the newest addition to Gigafactory Berlin’s amenities — the “Giga Train.” The shuttle service is expected to provide employees and commuters a free ride to and from the electric vehicle production complex.

Tesla Europe’s Giga Train announcement came in the form of a short video was that posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. The electric vehicle maker noted that the train is capable of transporting 400 people per ride. To celebrate the new addition, Tesla appears to have set up some DJ music sessions on the Giga Train station at Giga Berlin and inside the train itself.

Giga Berlin now has its own train shuttle, capable of moving 400 people per ride 🚆 pic.twitter.com/gmvy80GFFn — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) September 4, 2023

Previous reports have indicated that the Giga Train would travel 60 times per day, from Monday to Friday. So far, the train is expected to transport over 1,500 Giga Berlin employees to and from the facility on a daily basis. Interestingly enough, the electric vehicle maker noted that the Giga Train would be free to use by both its employees and citizens alike. This should make the shuttle a welcome addition for people in the area.

The @tesla shuttle train I posted about recently is up and running at Giga4 Berlin, Brandenburg 🚇

Starting today the train will travel 60 times per day from Monday-Friday and will transport 1500 employees on a daily basis at no cost.

Awesome new development at Giga4!

And… pic.twitter.com/UQL6JZnTYy — Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) September 4, 2023

The Giga Train would be replacing the bus shuttles that have so far been used for Giga Berlin employees. While the buses are effective in transporting the facility’s employees, they also increase the level of road congestion in the area. The Giga Train effectively solves this issue.

Welcome to the new Giga Berlin shuttle train! #Tesla



The DJ is my manager, Max 🎶🎧🎛️ pic.twitter.com/IvBb3YdIez — Romain Hedouin (@RomainHedouin) September 4, 2023

The Giga Train project was approved by the Brandenburg State Office for Construction and Transport back in February, with commissioning planned for the second quarter of 2023. With the facility launching this September instead, it would appear that the Giga Train’s deployment ended up being a bit later than expected.

Giga Berlin is an important part of Tesla’s operations. The facility currently produces the Tesla Model Y, an all-electric crossover that has become the world’s best-selling vehicle in the first quarter of 2023. The feat is a milestone, especially as it proved that a compelling electric vehicle could be preferable over tried and tested combustion-powered cars.

