Lucid’s Peter Rawlinson is highest paid auto CEO in 2022 with $379 million compensation

The results of this year’s Automotive News/Equilar CEO Compensation Survey have revealed some very interesting tidbits about the earnings of some of the automotive industry’s key leaders. In 2022, the highest-paid automotive CEO was Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson, and at the very bottom of this year’s list lies Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who topped the 2021 list of highest-paid auto CEOs.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson’s compensation package in 2022 reached a very impressive $379 million. This was comprised of a base salary of $575,000, which is pretty modest by auto CEO standards, and stock awards, which totaled $372,928,375. Rawlinson also realized $5,504,378 in stock option gains for a total compensation of $379,029,183.

For context, Lucid Motors’s revenue amounted to almost $608 million for the 2022 fiscal year, as per Statista. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to Rawlinson’s 2022 compensation on X by posting a simple “wow.” Numerous users of the social media platform had similar reactions.

Following the Lucid CEO was the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, who earned a total of $34,106,824 in 2022. This was comprised of a base salary of $2.1 million, as well as $32 million worth of stock award gains, bonuses, incentive plan compensation, and other incentives. Despite the impressive amount, it should be noted that Mary Barra’s earnings in 2022 represented a 45% decrease compared to the previous year, when she earned a total of $62,260,812.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, on the other hand, had a total compensation of $18.3 million last year. This was comprised of a base salary of $1.7 million, as well as stock award gains, bonuses, incentive plan compensation, and other incentives. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe also made the list by earning a total compensation of $1,012,518. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker was listed with a total compensation of $783,255 in 2022.

Tesla’s Elon Musk received $23.5 billion from stock options in 2021, allowing him to dominate the CEO Compensation Survey of the year. Last year, however, Musk did not exercise any stock options, and he does not receive a salary from Tesla. Thus, at least based on Equilar’s methodology, Musk earned nothing from Tesla last year.

