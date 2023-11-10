Tesla shows Giga Berlin rooftop bar in new X account launch

By

Tesla has launched a dedicated social media handle for its manufacturing division on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. As its first post, the new Tesla Manufacturing account shared a drone video of Giga Berlin, which featured the facility’s incredibly cool rooftop bar.

Elon Musk has noted in the past that Tesla’s long-term competitive advantage is its capability to manufacture its vehicles in a way that exceeds that of its competitors in the automotive sector. Today, Musk’s words are ringing true, with other automakers adopting several manufacturing techniques that were popularized by Tesla, such as the use of giga castings.

Welcome to our manufacturing channel – and the new Lobby at Giga Berlin pic.twitter.com/vvWK9BvaVq — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) November 10, 2023

Giga Berlin is one of Tesla’s newest and most advanced factories today, so it makes sense that the company’s dedicated manufacturing account on X opted to feature the facility. In the drone flyover, several parts of Giga Berlin were featured, from its futuristic grounds and lobby to its Tesla Bot display and its robot coffee service.

Longtime Tesla watchers such as Tobias Lindh, who have been observing the progress of Giga Berlin since its earliest days, shared some excitement at the video’s inclusion of the facility’s dedicated rooftop bar. Based on the clip, Giga Berlin’s rooftop bar is quite stunning, and it provides a fantastic view of the facility’s grounds. It would not be surprising if the rooftop bar becomes the location of several small celebrations among the facility’s employees.

Tesla also made a video of the new Lobby at #GigaBerlin and also show the new rooftop bar! https://t.co/BSvaLFILCe — Tobias Lindh (@tobilindh) November 10, 2023

Tesla Giga Berlin so far only produces the Model Y, though CEO Elon Musk recently noted that the facility would also be producing the company’s next-generation vehicle, which is estimated to be offered at a price of around 25,000 euros. At such prices, Tesla would be able to compete in the affordable vehicle segment, which has so far been out of reach for the company despite the presence of mass-market cars like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

Tesla recently made headlines in Germany after news emerged that Giga Berlin employees would be receiving a raise of 4%, which would be implemented on workers’ November paycheck. Union IG Metall, which has been attempting to organize workers at Giga Berlin, reportedly claimed that the wage increase was a sign that its efforts were working. Tesla, however, denied this, stating that the wage increase for Giga Berlin’s workers was due to an internal standard process, not union pressure.

