Tesla Giga Berlin’s new water supply contract gets approval

The Strausberg-Erkner Water Association (WSE) recently approved Tesla Giga Berlin’s new water supply contract. The association’s new contract with Tesla covers Giga Berlin’s for a year and a half.

WSE approved a draft of the new contract, according to the association’s Chairman of assembly and mayor of Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, Thomas Krieger (CDU). Tesla Giga Berlin would need to approve the draft as well for the water supply contract to push through. Based on previous drafts of the contract, Tesla will lower its water supply volume and commit to new wastewater regulations.

According to RBB 24, Tesla’s commitment to new wastewater regulations hints that Giga Berlin might discharge more polluted sanitary wastewater. The increase in polluted sanitary wastewater might come from Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion, which is expected to increase the factory’s annual production capacity from 500,000 to 1 million units.

