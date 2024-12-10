By

Hyundai plans to install 600 public fast EV stations in India.

The South Korean automaker plans to install the EV stations over the next 7 years. The public EV stations will be installed along key highways and major cities, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. Hyundai’s EV charging stations in India will offer multiple charger configurations, such as DC 150 kW + DC 60 kW + DC 30 kW or DC 150 kW + DC 30 kW or DC 60 kW.

“The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure.

“Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities. With access to HMC’s global EV and battery technology, HMIL is well-positioned to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India. We are actively investing in infrastructure to support the expected growth in demand for electric vehicles,” commented Jae Wan Rye, Hyundai’s Head of Corporate Planning in India.

Hyundai has invested significantly in India in 2024—figuratively speaking. Its branch in India held a $3 billion IPO in October, cementing its future in the country.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai is installing 600 public EV stations in India