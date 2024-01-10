Tesla Giga Mexico projected to result in job boom for Nuevo Leon

By

Tesla Giga Mexico is expected to be one of the company’s most ambitious electric vehicle factories. Tasked with the production of Tesla’s next-generation car, Giga Mexico is expected to achieve mass production quickly. And as per Jorge A. Moreno, a professor at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León’s (UANL) Faculty of Economics, Giga Mexico will result in a job creation boom for Nuevo Leon.

In a comment to Milenio, Moreno noted that Giga Mexico will drive jobs to Nuevo Leon this year, even if the facility itself has not been built yet. This is because the upcoming Tesla facility will drive indirect jobs this 2024. The number of these jobs would likely be substantial.

“The estimate of job creation for 2024 would be 140,000 new jobs in the state, considering growth trends and the Tesla effect, we could reach the goal of 140,000 jobs. We could talk about 5,000 to 6,000 jobs that Tesla will generate, plus the 29,000 or 30,000 indirect jobs to give a total of more or less between 35,000 to 36,000 jobs,” the professor said.

Overall, Moreno noted that thanks to projects like Tesla’s Giga Mexico facility, the employment rate of Nuevo Leon will likely grow at twice the rate of the economy.

“Really, the start of construction of the Tesla plant will be a triggering factor for the local economy… Nuevo León does stand out compared to the rest of the country in terms of its employment dynamics being much more solid and accelerated than the rest of the country,” Moreno said.

While Giga Mexico is still yet to hold its groundbreaking event, Nuevo Leon officials such as Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda noted that the facility would likely see some progress in the first quarter of 2024. This was despite skeptics suggesting that there will be little progress in the Giga Mexico site until the general elections are completed in early June.

“I don’t know the information, but what I know is that Tesla is not guided by electoral issues. They are all over the world. They are always in a hurry. I rather believe that this January, they will already notice accesses, avenues, and ramps, which is what the State is responsible for.

“And Tesla, as soon as they finish, they call it a production line, construction begins, we are waiting for that. I wish it to be as soon as possible. The State thing started in December, and it will be noticed in January, and the internal part of the factory, it must be this quarter that it starts,” García Sepúlveda said.

