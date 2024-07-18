Tesla Giga Shanghai is back to operating at full capacity: report

By

Tesla Giga Shanghai is operating at full capacity once more. The update was posted by a Chinese media outlet which recently visited Tesla’s Shanghai-based Model 3 and Model Y production plant.

Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that Tesla was throttling the vehicle production output of Giga Shanghai. Reuters even noted in late May that the electric vehicle maker was planning to cut at least 20% of the facility’s vehicle production in the March-June 2024 period.

While Tesla China was quite silent about these reports, new vehicle registrations and exports this year did go below last year’s levels. With Tesla now in the third quarter, however, it would appear that the electric vehicle maker is looking to produce and deliver as many cars as it can before the end of the year.

Elon Musk has noted that he believes Tesla’s vehicle sales this year could exceed last year’s. For this to happen, Giga Shanghai would likely need to be operating at full thrust. Fortunately, it appears that this is indeed the case. As per reporters from Jiemian News, who were given a tour of Giga Shanghai this month, Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y factory is operating at full capacity.

And in true Tesla fashion, Giga Shanghai is reportedly operating with high levels of automation. The facility’s general assembly reportedly features stacked production areas, and since Giga Shanghai’s workshops are connected, finished parts can be moved around easily. To date, Giga Shanghai reportedly has a 95% automation rate across the facility, and the welding area is almost 100% automated.

Tesla VP Grace Tao also shared some updates about the upcoming Shanghai Megafactory during the reporters’ visit as well. Tao noted that the Shanghai Megafactory is on track to be completed in 2025, as per Sina Finance News. This aligns with most recent reports about the facility, which will be producing the company’s flagship energy product, the Megapack grid-scale battery.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Giga Shanghai is back to operating at full capacity: report