Tesla starts shipping updated Cybertruck aero wheel covers

It appears that Tesla has started shipping the Cybertruck’s updated aero wheel covers. The new covers, which look very similar to the all-electric pickup truck’s original aero caps, are designed to prevent scuffing on the vehicle’s tires.

Images of the Cybertruck’s updated aero wheel covers were initially shared in the r/Cybertruck subreddit. As could be seen in photos of the updated component, the new aero covers do not extend as far into the Cybertuck’s tire. This should prevent the covers from scuffing the sidewall of the Cybertruck’s tires when the vehicle is in motion.

The updated aero covers were received positively on social media, with some noting that they really complete the Cybertruck’s look. While the Cybertruck’s bare wheels give the vehicle a tough look, after all, the aero covers just gave the all-electric pickup truck an extra-futuristic appearance.

The Cybertruck is designed to look as futuristic as possible, and this extends to the vehicle’s wheels, which look like something straight out of a science fiction movie set. This is partly due to the Cybertruck’s aero wheel covers, which look like they would not look out of place in a Mars rover.

Initial batches of the Cybertruck that were delivered to consumers were fitted with the aero wheel covers. In early February, however, observations from Cybertruck customers in the Cybertruck Owners Club noted that their vehicles were shipped without aero covers at all. This was reportedly due to the Cybertruck’s original aero covers damaging the vehicle’s tire.

The Cybertruck’s original aero covers extend beyond the wheel and into the sidewall of the vehicle’s tires. This means that when the Cybertruck’s tire is moving, the part of the aero covers that extends into the sidewall comes into contact with the tire’s sidewall. This could result in unnecessary tire wear and potential safety issues in the future. Thus, until Tesla could release an updated version of the Cybertruck’s aero caps, the all-electric pickup truck was delivered with bare wheels.

