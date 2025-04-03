Elon Musk will continue as DOGE adviser: VP Vance

Recent reports have suggested that Elon Musk will soon be departing his work with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As per recent comments from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, however, these reports are untrue.

The Claims

In a recent report, Politico claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had informed his Cabinet that Elon Musk would soon be leaving. The publication claimed that while Trump was pleased with Musk and DOGE, both men have reportedly decided in recent days that it will soon be time for the Tesla CEO to return to his businesses.

Citing a senior administration official, Politico also noted that Musk will still likely retain an informal role as an adviser. Musk’s departure will reportedly correspond to the end of his time as a special government employee, which is expected to expire in late May to early June, the publication claimed, citing insiders. Yeah, fake news https://t.co/nPhTpZj3Fc— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2025

The Response

In response to the Politico report, the White House noted on Wednesday that Elon Musk would be staying on with DOGE until the department’s work is completed. This was highlighted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who noted that “Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.” Musk also noted in a post on social media platform X that the report was “fake news.”

🚨 JD Vance on Elon Musk:



"That report from the media was a total fake news. Elon came in & we said we need you to make government more efficient. We need you to shrink the bureaucracy. We said that's gonna take about 6 months. But still he's going to continue being an advisor" pic.twitter.com/2u4UeNd3dx— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 3, 2025

What VP Vance Says

In a conversation with Fox News, Vice President Vance also stated that the recent reports were erroneous. Similar to the comments of the White House Press Secretary, Vance noted that while Musk took on the challenge of shrinking the bureaucracy, he will still continue as an advisor to the administration.

“That report I saw was total fake news. Elon came in and we said, ‘We need you to make government more efficient. We need you to shrink the incredible, vast bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people but also costs way too much money.’ We said that’s gonna take about six months, and that’s what Elon’s signed up for. But of course, he’s gonna continue to be an advisor,” Vance stated.